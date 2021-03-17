15 World Series in the 19th Century – 15 Series Mundiales en el Siglo XIX

“I do not wish success to anyone. It happens to you what happens to the mountaineers, who kill themselves to reach the top and when they arrive, what do they do? Go down, or try to go down discreetly, with the greatest possible dignity ”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is the mail day, like all Wednesday.

Rigoberto García P. from Hermosillo, asks…: “I think I have read in one of your books that in the 19th century there were World Series. Why then do others publish that the first was the 1903, Boston-Pittsburg?

Amigó Rigo…: That of 1903 was the first of the current sequence. And I imagine that due to ignorance and lack of enthusiasm to investigate, they don’t go further back. But yes, since 1882, when the Chicago White Stockings of the National League and the Cincinnati Reds Stockings of the American Association met, 15 World Series have been held.

And there is more, because in the 20th century, since 1924, there were 10 Negro Leagues World Series; and since 1943, 12 World Series of the Ladies’ Leagues have been played.

Eudomar Ojeda, from Valencia asks…: “You. he has been fortunate to have so much top-quality baseball that he has enjoyed, personally knowing so many all-star players.” So my question, has Miguel Cabrera been the best Venezuelan in Major League Baseball, could he be compared to Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Ted Williams. Will Cabrera make it to the Hall of Fame?

Amigo Domo…: Each one in their specialties, the best Venezuelans in the Major Leagues have been Luis Aparicio and Cabrera… Clemente had all five skills, Miguel is not fast between base and base, nor is his arm that powerful… Miguel is better than Carew, in power and defense… Williams was a better thrower than Miguel… Regarding the Hall of Fame, everything is going very well, but between now and Miguel’s possible election a lot can happen.

Freddy R. Briceño P. from Valencia, asks…: “The first Latin American bigleaguer was the Cuban baseman Esteban Bellán, in 1871. But I read that it had been Luis Castro, a Venezuelan, son of President Cipriano Castro, who posed as Colombian so that his father would not know that he played baseball, since he had been sent to the United States to study. What is true in here?”.

Friend Eferre…: Castro was the first of ours in the 20th century, 1902 with the Philadelphia Athletics, second baseman. And he was a native of Medellín, Colombia, son of the banker, Néstor Castro.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

15 Series Mundiales en el Siglo XIX

“El éxito no se lo deseo a nadie. Le sucede a uno lo que a los alpinistas, que se matan por llegar a la cumbre y cuando llegan, ¿qué hacen? Bajar, o tratar de bajar discretamente, con la mayor dignidad posible”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles.

Rigoberto García P. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “Creo haber leído en uno de sus libros que en el Siglo XIX hubo Series Mundiales. ¿Por qué entonces otros publican que la primera fue la de 1903, Boston-Pittsburg?”.

Amigó Rigo…: Esa de 1903 fue la primera de la actual secuencia. Y me imagino que por desconocimiento y falta de entusiasmo para investigar, no llegan hasta más atrás. Pero sí, desde 1882, cuando se enfrentaron los Chicago White Stockings, de la Liga Nacional, y los Cincinnati Reds Stockings, de la Américan Association, se celebraron 15 Series Mundiales.

Y hay más, porque en el Siglo XX, desde 1924, hubo 10 Series Mundiales de las Ligas Negras; y desde 1943 se jugaron 12 Series Mundiales de las Ligas de las Damas.

Eudomar Ojeda, de Valencia pregunta…: “Ud. ha sido afortunado por tanto beisbol de la mejor calidad que ha disfrutado, conociendo personalmente a tantos peloteros estelares. Por eso, mi pregunta, ¿ha sido Miguel Cabrera el mejor venezolano en Major League Baseball, se le podría comparar con Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Ted Williams. Llegará Cabrera al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Domo…: Cada uno en sus especialidades, los mejores venezolanos en Grandes Ligas han sido Luis Aparicio y Cabrera… Clemente tuvo las cinco habilidades, Miguel no es rápido entre base y base, ni su brazo es tan poderoso… Miguel es mejor de lo que fue Carew, en poder y a la defensiva… Williams fue mejor chocador que Miguel… Acerca del Hall de la Fama, todo va muy bien, pero de aquí a la posible elección de Miguel pueden ocurrir muchas cosas.

Freddy R. Briceño P. de Valencia, pregunta…: “El primer bigleaguer latinoamericano fue el terera base cubano Esteban Bellán, en 1871. Pero leí que lo había sido Luis Castro, venezolano, hijo del Presidente Cipriano Castro, quien se hizo pasar por colombiano para que su padre no supiera que jugaba beisbol, ya que lo habían mandado a Estados Unidos a estudiar. ¿Qué hay de cierto en ésto?”.

Amigo Eferre…: Castro fue el primero de los nuestros en el Siglo XX, 1902 con los Atléticos de Philadelphia, segunda base. Y era nativo de Medellín, Colombia, hijo del banquero, Néstor Castro.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

