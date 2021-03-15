The Letters from the Hereafter – From Héctor Espino to Julio Pabón/Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Héctor Espino para Julio Pabón

“If glory comes only after death … I’m in no hurry” … Marco Valerio Marcial.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Julio…: As a baseball person, you know how much they say about me out there, about how I could have hit MLB home runs like the best. Who knows!

I would have really enjoyed being a bigleaguer, but contractual difficulties kept me in Mexico.

I would have enjoyed it a lot, even having received the “Latino Sport MVP Award” that you organized with such success 31 years ago. It is one of the most sincere awards in baseball, selfless, pure, demanding and remarkable.

For that and much more, I want to congratulate the eight winners of 2020, whose names you just revealed. An excited hug for each of them…:

Most Valuable in the American League, José Abreu, Cuban, White Sox.

Most Valuable in the National League, Fernando Tatis Jr., Dominican, Padres.

American Pitcher of the Year, Carlos Carrasco, Venezuelan, Indians.

Pitcher of the Year in the National, Luis Castillo, Dominican, Reds.

American Closing Pitcher of the Year, Alex Colomé, Dominican White Sox.

Closing Pitcher of the Year in the Nacional, Raisel Iglesias, Cuban, Reds.

American Rookie of the Year, Randy Arozarena, Cuban, Rays.

National Rookie of the Year, Sixto Sánchez, Dominican, Marlins.

Honestly, to have created such an accolade, and to keep it ever more alive and energetic for more than three decades, is a huge credit.

Because instead of being a business, it costs you money and a lot of work each year.

In addition, I think the specialties are very well chosen, because the eight winners represent the work of all the native Latin American players in the Major Leagues.

That is why I suggest to you, just an idea of ​​this old person secluded in the peaceful, “Here After”, that you write a book about the history of the award, from my admired Rubén Sierra in 1990.

A biography of each of the winners since then, plus the photos of them will serve well for a good number of pages. In addition, you can write for an edition in English and another in Spanish. Sure there will be interested editors.

The baseball bibliography in Spanish is very small, like that of our players in English.

The income from those two books can help you with the costs of the trophies and expenses of the organization. You well deserve it.

I won’t take more time from you, friend Julio, because you are always very busy. I wish you good health, long life and permanent happiness.

With much love, Hector

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————————Español———————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Héctor Espino para Julio Pabón

“Si la gloria llega solo después de la muerte… no tengo ninguna prisa”… Marco Valerio Marcial.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Julio…: Como persona del beisbol, ya sabrás cuánto dicen de mí por ahí, acerca de que hubiera podido batear jonrones en Grandes Ligas como los mejores. ¡Quién sabe!

Hubiera disfrutado mucho de haber sido bigleaguer, pero dificultades contractuales me mantuvieron en México.

Hubiera disfrutado mucho, incluso por haber recibido alguna vez el “Latino Sport MVP Award” que organizas con tanto éxito hace 31 años. Es uno de los premios más sinceros del béisbol, desinteresado, puro, exigente y notable.

Por eso y por mucho más, quiero felicitar a los ocho ganadores de 2020, cuyos nombres acabas de revelar. Un abrazo emocionado para cada uno de ellos…:

Más Valioso en la Liga Americana, José Abreu, cubano, Medias Blancas.

Más Valioso en la Liga Nacional, Fernando Tatis hijo, dominicano, Padres.

Pitcher del Año en la Americana, Carlos Carrasco, venezolano, Indios.

Pitcher del Año en la Nacional, Luis Castillo, dominicano, Rojos.

Pitcher Cerrador del Año en la Americana, Alex Colomé, dominicano Medias Blancas.

Pitcher Cerrador del Año en la Nacional, Raisel Iglesias, cubano, Rojos.

Novato del Año en la Americana, Randy Arozarena, cubano, Rays.

Novato del Año en la Nacional, Sixto Sánchez, dominicano, Marlins.

Sinceramente, haber creado tal galardón, y mantenerlo cada vez con mayor vida y energía durante más de tres décadas, es un mérito enorme.

Porque en vez de ser un negocio, te cuesta dinero y mucho trabajo la labor de cada año.

Además, me parecen muy bien escogidas las especialidades, porque los ocho premiados representan las labores de todos los peloteros nativos de Latinoamérica en Grandes Ligas.

Por eso te sugiero, solo una idea de este viejo recluído en el apacible Más Acá, que escribas un libro acerca de la historia del premio, desde mi admirado Rubén Sierra en 1990.

Una biografía de cada uno de los premiados desde entonces, más las fotos del caso, sirven bien para un buen número de páginas. Además, tú puedes escribir para una edición en inglés y otra en castellano. Seguro que habrá editores interesados.

La bibliografía del beisbol en castellano es muy pequeña, igual que la de nuestros peloteros en inglés.

El ingreso de esos dos libros puede ayudarte para los costos de los trofeos y gastos de la organización. Bien lo mereces.

No te quito más tiempo, amigo Julio, porque siempre estás muy ocupado. Te deseo mucha salud, larga vida y dicha permanente.

Se te quiere mucho, Héctor

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

