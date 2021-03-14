A Yucatecan Was Rirst In the USA – Un Yucateco fue primero en USA

“If wine and champagne were invented by Catholic priests, and in addition, wine is used in Holy Mass, it must be very well seen by God, that one drink liquors” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -The first Latin American bigleaguer was Cuban 3B Esteban Bellán in 1871. But he is far from being the first Spanish-speaking player to play in the north.

At Harvard University there appeared in 1858, 163 years ago, the Yucatecan catcher and third bat Primitivo Cásares. It happened just 12 years after the first Rules, those of Alexander Cartwright and the Knickerbokers, were released, and 13 years before the first Big League, the National Association, was inaugurated.

So the nine on defense playerplayed without gloves, because they didn’t exist. And nobody wanted to be a catcher at Harvard, because it was the most dangerous position. But Primitivo came out with a very Mexican pride …:

“I’ll be the catcher, what difference does it make? … if we were born to die.”

This story has been investigated by the valuable Monterrey native, César González, who told me …:

“Primitivo, a native of Yucatán, played baseball in the United States in 1858, while studying mechanical engineering with a brother, at the Lawrence Scientific School, one of Harvard’s first graduate schools.

“Primitivo was president of the Lawrence Base Ball Club team, according to the founding act, in which the internal regulations appear. Among the student-players were José Eulogio Delgado, who was Minister of the Economy in his country, Peru; and F.W. Putnam, a pioneer of American archeology, also noted as a naturalist, and one of the founders of natural history museums in the United States, including the one in New York.

“In the minutes of the team it is said that they would use the rules of the Knickerbockers, of New York. That is, in Massachusetts, they decided not to play the Massachusetts Game, but New York Baseball. And at that time there was a struggle between the two regions for the hegemony of baseball in the country ”.

After graduating, Primitivo Cásares returned to Yucatán and modernized his father’s henequen industry. He died at age 50, in 1886, of yellow fever.

Dozens of young Latin Americans, especially Mexicans and Cubans, were sent to study in the USA at that time. It was when the baseball boom was at its highest level in the northeast of the Union.

Only eight years after Primitivo at Harvard, in 1866, the first Cuban to bring baseball to his country emerged, it was Nemesio Guillot in 1866, and he was studying in New York.

Un Yucateco fue primero en USA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El primer bigleaguer latinoamericano fue el 3B cubano Esteban Bellán en 1871. Pero está lejos de haber sido el primero de habla hispana que jugó en el norte.

En la Universidad de Harvard apareció en 1858, hace 163 años, el cátcher y tercer bate yucateco Primitivo Cásares. Ocurrió apenas 12 años después de estrenadas las primeras Reglas, las de Alexánder Cartwright y los Knickerbokers, y 13 años antes de inaugurarse la primera Liga Grande, la National Asociation.

Entonces los nueve a la defensiva jugaban sin guantes, porque no existían. Y nadie quería ser cátcher en Harvard, por ser la posición más peligrosa. Pero Primitivo salió al paso con un dicharacho muy mexicano…:

“Yo seré el cátcher, ¿qué más da?… si ‘para morir nacimos”.

Esta historia ha sido investigada por el valioso regiomontano, César González, quien me contó…:

“Primitivo, nativo de Yucatán, jugó al beisbol en Estados Unidos en 1858, mientras estudiaba ingeniería mecánica junto con un hermano, en la Lawrence Scientific School, una de las primeras escuelas de pos-grado que tuvo Harvard.

“Primitivo fue presidente del equipo Lawrence Base Ball Club, según el acta de fundación, en la cual aparece el reglamento interno. Entre los estudiantes-peloteros, figuraron José Eulogio Delgado, quien fue Ministro de Economía en su país, Perú; y F.W. Putnam, pionero de la arqueología estadounidense, destacado también como naturalista, y uno de los fundadores de museos de historia natural en Estados Unidos, incluído el de Nueva York.

“En el acta del equipo se dice que utilizarían las reglas de los Knickerbockers, de Nueva York. Es decir, en Massachusetts, decidieron no jugar el Massachusetts Game, sino el Beisbol de Nueva York. Y en esa época había una pugna entre las dos regiones por la hegemonía del beisbol en el país”.

Tras graduarse, Primitivo Cásares regresó a Yucatán y modernizó la industria del henequén de su padre. Murió a los 50 años de edad, en 1886, de fiebre amarilla.

Docenas de jóvenes latinoamericanos, especialmente mexicanos y cubanos, fueron enviados a estudiar a USA en aquella época. Era cuando el boom del beisbol estaba en su máximo nivel en el noreste de la Unión.

Solo ocho años después de Primitivo en Harvard, en 1866, surgió el primer cubano en llevar beisbol a su país, fue Nemesio Guillot en 1866, y él estudiaba en Nueva York.

