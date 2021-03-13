Marlins disinfect the stadium With Drones – Con drones los Marlins desinfectan el estadio

“You will win, but you will not convince” … Miguel de Unamuno.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Left-handed power – The Twins, who look like tough contenders this year, have such a powerful prospect at bat, 23-year-old Alex Kirilloff, that as a left-handed hitter, he hit the ball out of the stadium off left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (Red Sox), and the shot recorded 163.3 miles per hour, over the centerfield fences. According to “Baseball America”, Alex is the 18th prospect this year …

Equally powerful.- Another power hitter, and also with remarkable hitting skills, is 20-year-old Michel Harris of the Braves. He’s the 11th prospect and he’s hitting right, but he throws left-handed. Until yesterday he was hitting in training for 429, three hits in eight at-bats, a home run.

World Series pitching.- As for pitching, he looks very respectable, 20-year-old left-hander for the Tigers, Tarik Skúbal. He just threw three innings, and of the nine outs he made four via strikeouts. He throws the fastball up to 96 miles per hour. Miguel Cabrera said …: “It is logical that, with pitchers of such quality, one feels on a journey to the World Series” …

Drones in baseball.- The Marlins will use drones to disinfect the stadium before receiving, in each game of the season, spectators up to 25% of total capacity. The Rangers alone have been allowed to sell out 40,300 people. The fumigation of the Marlins’ drones, which will work recommended, authorized and monitored by the “Centers for Disease Control”, will not only be against coronavirus, but will also immunize against norovirus, H1N1, SARS, MRSA, flu, E. Coli , Salmonella and more. On only accepting a quarter of the spectators the park can fit, Marlins owner Derek Jeter said…: “For us the health of our fans is paramount, ticket sales are not”…

We are doing well, Buuut.- The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed that the application of the three vaccines in the 50 States and Washington D.C. It allows us to hope that in a few months the public will be able to attend, without limitations, all kinds of shows. He also said…: “Now, the return to normal will be step by step, depending on how many people receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In the meantime, we should all continue using the masks, I think until the end of the year ”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).

“Venceréis, pero no convenceréis”… Miguel de Unamuno.-

El poder zurdo.- Los Twins, quienes suenan como duros contendientes este año, tienen a un prospecto tan poderoso al bate, Alex Kirilloff, de 23 años, que siendo bateador zurdo, le sacó la bola al zurdo Eduardo Rodríguez (Medias Rojas), y el batazo salió a 163.3 millas por hora, por encima de las bardas del centerfield. Según “Baseball América”, Alex es el prospecto número 18 de este año…

Igualmente poderoso.- Otro bateador de poder y también con habilidades notables para chocar, es Michel Harris, de 20 años, de los Bravos. Es el prospecto número 11 y batea a lo derecho, pero tira a lo zurdo. Hasta ayer bateaba en los entrenamientos para 429, tres incogibles en ocho turnos, un jonrón.

Pitcheo de Serie Mundial.- En cuanto al pitcheo, se ve muy respetable, el zurdo de los Tigres, de 20 años, Tarik Skúbal. Acaba de tirar tres innings, y de los nueve outs hizo cuatro vía strikeouts. Tira la recta hasta a 96 millas por hora. Miguel Cabrera dijo…: “Es lógico que, con lanzadores de tal calidad, uno se sienta en viaje hacia la Serie Mundial”…

Los drones en el beisbol.- Los Marlins utilizarán drones para desinfectar el estadio antes de recibir, en cada juego de la temporada, a espectadores hasta un 25% de la capacidad total. Solo a los Rangers se les ha permitido vender hasta el lleno, 40 mil 300 personas. La fumigación de los drones de los Marlins, que funcionarán recomendados, autorizados y vigilados por el “Centers for Disease Control”, no solo será contra el coronavirus, sino que también inmunizarán para norovirus, H1N1, SARS, MRSA, flu, E. Coli, Salmonella y más. Acerca de solo aceptar la cuarta parte de los espectadores que le caben al parque, dijo el propietario de los Marlins, Derek Jeter…: “Para nosotros la salud de nuestros fanáticos es primordial, la venta de boletos no”…

Vamos bien, peeeero.- El director del Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas, el doctor Anthony Fauci, expresó que la aplicación de las tres vacunas en los 50 Estados y Washington D.C. permite esperar que en pocos meses el público pueda asistir, sin limitaciones, a los espectáculos de todo tipo. También dijo…: “Ahora, el retorno a lo normal, va a ser paso a paso, dependiendo de cuántas personas reciban la vacuna contra el Covid-19. Entre tanto, todos debemos seguir usando las mascarillas, creo que hasta fines de año”.

