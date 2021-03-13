And The Winners Are: 2020 LATINO MVP AWARD WINNERS

BRONX, N.Y. (March 11, 2021) — A tradition stands. For the 31st time in our organization’s history, Latino Sports presents to you the winners of the 2020 Latino MVP Award.

Since we presented the first-ever Latino MVP Award to Texas Rangers outfielder Ruben Sierra in 1990, we have been able to uphold the responsibility of recognizing the stellar performances of Latinos across Major League Baseball.

Despite the curveball 2020 threw at the world, we persevered. Baseball was played and we found solace in the darkest of times. We witnessed batters light up the sky with rocketing home runs and we watched with amazement as pitchers scorched batters with relentless heat from the mound. Yes, 2020 was a shortened 60-game season but the tumultuous spirit baseball breathed only gave us hope for a brighter tomorrow.

As we conquered through a worldwide pandemic, we could not turn away from those who made 2020 unforgettable for Major League Baseball. Eight Latino players made their presence known and captivated the essence of the Latino MVP Awards. Here are the players who have been selected as the 2020 Latino MVP Award winners within their respective categories.

2020 Latino MVP Award Winners

Latino American League MVP

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Latino National League MVP

Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

Latino MVP American League Pitcher

Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland Indians

Latino MVP National League Pitcher

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer

Alex Colomé, Chicago White Sox

Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Latino MVP American League Rookie

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Latino MVP National League Rookie

Sixto Sánchez, Miami Marlins