Texans do not accept Banknotes – Billetes de Banco no aceptan los texanos

“Retirees can get up so early, because they have all day to take a nap” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** The Yankees believe they have one of the best pitching prospects, Bonao’s right-hander Deivi Garcia. The 21-year-old has dedicated himself to painting zeros in these practices, and last year he was 3-2, 4.98 in five games he started, 34.1 innings … ** In Arlington, Texas, the Rangers, authorized by the Governor, Greg Abbott, will be the first game in the United States, since the onset of the pandemic, to sell all of its tickets, 40,300 … ** But in the entire stadium it is forbidden to pay with banknotes, only through credit cards, and the tickets will be digital. There are hundreds of sinks throughout Globe Life Field and the use of face masks will be required … ** The Rangers will open on April 5, with the Blue Jays visiting … ** Look how things are in this life! … : On a day like tomorrow, March 13, but 1954, Braves outfielder Bobby Thomson, acquired just days earlier from the Giants, broke his right ankle on a slide during training. Manager Charlie Grimm had no replacement but a taciturn 20-year-old boy named Hank Aaron. That year, he hit 13 home runs, drove in 69 runs, hit 280, and was a very efficient outfielder …

“Now it is easier to reach one hundred years of age for two reasons, advances in science and the little desire to die that we all have” … J.V.-

** The M. Rojas started the day before yesterday a period of 20 games in 21 days, via the opening day of the season, Thursday, April 1, when they will host the Orioles at Fenway Park … ** Bostonians manager Alex Cora will send to the leftfield the Venezuelan from Puerto Ordaz, Marwin González, or to the Puerto Rican from San Juan, Kiké Hernández, because the regular of the position, Franchy Cordero, has not yet recovered from the coronavirus … ** In addition, since 2017, Cordero, Dominican from Azúa The 26-year-old has not appeared in more than 47 games per season because he has suffered injuries to five parts of his body … ** The Mets reassigned 19 players and three more were sent to triple A. They stayed with 53 on the fields of Port St. Lucie. I mean, they have to get another 27 out before April 1 …

“Reaching a hundred years is wonderful, because one can see a hundred World Series” … J.V.-

Billetes de Banco no aceptan los texanos

“Los jubilados pueden levantarse tan temprano, porque tienen todo el día para dormir la siesta”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** Los Yankees creen tener a uno de los mejores prospectos de pitcheo, en el derecho dominicano de Bonao, Deivi García. El muchacho, de 21 años se ha dedicado a pintar ceros en estos entrenamientos, y el año pasado dejó marca de 3-2, 4.98 en cinco juegos que abrió, 34.1 innings… ** En Árlington, Texas, los Rangers, autorizados por el Gobernador, Greg Abbott, serán el primer espectáculo en Estados Unidos, desde la aparición de la pandemia, en vender la totalidad de sus boletos, 40 mil 300… ** Pero en todo el estadio está prohibido pagar con billetes de banco, solo a través de tarjetas de crédito, y los boletos serán digitales. Hay centenares de lavamanos el todo el Globe Life Field y se exigirá el uso de macarillas… ** Los Rangers inaugurarán el cinco de abril, con los Blue Jays de visita… ** ¡Miren como son las cosas de esta vida!…: Tal día como mañana, 13 de marzo, pero de 1954, el outfielder de los Bravos, Bobby Thomson, adquirido solo días atrás de los Gigantes, se fracturó el tobillo derecho en un slide durante los entrenamientos. El mánager, Charlie Grimm, no tenía más sustituto que un jovencito, taciturno, de 20 años, llamado Hank Aaron. Ese año, sacó 13 jonrones, remolcó 69 carreras, bateó para 280 y fue un outfielder muy eficiente…

“Ahora es más fácil llegar a los cien años de edad por dos motivos, los avances de la ciencia y las pocas ganas de morirnos que tenemos todos”… J.V.-

** Los M. Rojas arrancaron anteayer período de 20 juegos en 21 días, vía día inaugural de la temporada, jueves primero de abril, cuando recibirán en Fenway Park a los Orioles… ** El mánager de los bostonianos, Alex Cora, mandará al leftfield al venezolano de Puerto Ordaz, Marwin González, o al boricua de San Juan, Kiké Hernández, porque el regular de la posición, Franchy Cordero, aún no se ha recuperado del coronavirus… ** Además, desde 2017, Cordero, dominicano de Azúa, de 26 años, no ha aparecido en más de 47 juegos por temporada, porque ha sufrido lesiones en cinco partes del cuerpo… ** Los Mets reasignaron a 19 peloteros y otros tres fueron enviados a triple A. Quedaron en los campos de Port St. Lucie 53. O sea, tienen que sacar a otros 27 antes del primero de abril…

“Llegar a cien años es maravilloso, porque uno puede ver cien Series Mundiales”… J.V.-

