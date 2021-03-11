Jackie’s Day With Few Blacks – El Día de Jackie Con Pocos Negros

“With a wife, you are a married man, now, with two wives, you are a prisoner” … José (Pepe) Peña.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Barry Bonds hit 762 home runs, how many with the Giants? Babe Ruth got 714, how many with the Yankees? Miguel Cabrera 487, how many with the Tigers?

The Answer…: Bonds, 586; Ruth, 665; Miguel, 347 playing.

Where are the blacks? .- “Jackie Robinson Day”, which has been celebrated every April 15 since 2004, is only weeks away. A good time to respond to the black community in the United States, why has their representation among the bigleaguers dropped scandalously to 3% … I mean, right? …

Forgotten Pasquel.- Jorge Pasquel was warned by his pilot, Jacobo Estrada, a veteran of World War II, that bad weather had been announced, so it was very risky to fly from his farm to Mexico City. “We’re going anyway,” said Pasquel. The plane crashed into a mountain. All dead. It happened on March 7, 1955, on Sunday 66 years ago. Mexico’s baseball is due in large part to Pasquel, who is a forgotten hero, who knows why! …

To put it in one breath…: No Latin American Ambassador has done as good a job for our countries as that of our bigleaguers in the United States and our bullfighters in Spain.

Dear Navarrete.- The Naranjeros players, excited and happy for the ratification of Juan Navarrete as manager for the 2021-2022 championship. A survey carried out by the beetle of this column in Mexico reveals this. “He knows the game very well, he is a gentleman and he knows how to treat us in the clubhouse and on the field,” they said in synthesis …

Bryce Harper says…: “I don’t like, nor am I interested in statistics. You have to hit hits and play for the team to win. I don’t know what WAR is and I don’t want to know. I just want to see my club in the World Series ”…

Yankees’ problem. – Hard hit for the Yankees bullpen that left-hander Zack Britton won’t be able to throw until the end of July. They will operate on him today Thursday to remove a callus from his left elbow, and he will need a long time to recover and then more to get in shape …

El Día de Jackie Con Pocos Negros

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Barry Bonds disparó 762 jonrones, ¿cuántos con los Gigantes?. Babe Ruth sacó 714, ¿cuántos con los Yankees?. Miguel Cabrera 487, ¿cuántos con los Tigres?.

La Respuesta…: Bonds, 586; Ruth, 665; Miguel, 347 jugando.

¿Dónde están los negros?.- “El Día de Jackie Róbinson”, que se celebra cada 15 de abril desde 2004, está solo a semanas. Buena época para responder a la comunidad negra de Estados Unidos, por qué ha bajado escandalosamente, a un 3%, la representación de ellos entre los bigleaguers… Digo yo, ¿no?…

Pasquel olvidado.- Jorge Pasquel fue advertido por su piloto, Jacobo Estrada, veterano de las II Guerra Mundial, que habían anunciado mal tiempo, por lo que era muy arriesgado volar de su finca a Ciudad de México. “De todas maneras nos vamos” dijo Pasquel. El avión se estrelló contra una montaña. Todos muertos. Ocurrió el siete de marzo de 1955, el domingo hizo 66 años. El beisbol de México se debe en gran parte a Pasquel, quien es un héroe olvidado, ¡quién sabe por qué!…

Para decirlo en un suspiro…: Ningún Embajador latinoamericano ha hecho por nuestros países tan buena labor como la de nuestros bigleaguers en Estados Unidos y nuestros toreros en España.

El querido Navarrete.- Los jugadores de los Naranjeros, entusiasmados y felices por la ratificación de Juan Navarrete como mánager para el campeonato 2021-2022. Una encuesta realizada por el coleóptero de esta columna en México, así lo revela. “Conoce muy bien el juego, es un caballero y sabe tratarnos en el clubhouse y en el terreno”, dijeron en síntesis…

Opina Bryce Harper…: “No me gustan ni me interesan las estadísticas. Hay que batear hits y jugar para que el equipo gane. Ignoro qué cosa es WAR y no quiero saberlo. Solo deseo ver a mi club en la Serie Mundial”…

Problema de los Yankees.- Duro golpe para el bullpén de los Yankees, que el zurdo, Zack Britton, no pueda lanzar hasta fines de julio. Lo operarán hoy jueves para removerle una callosidad del codo izquierdo, y necesitará largo tiempo para recuperarse y después más para ponerse en forma…

