Without World Series, Yes It Is Deserving to be in HOF – Sin Series Mundiales, Sí Se Merece en HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Edmundo Flores, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Is it true that the story of a Cuban, the first Latin American bigleaguer, is over, because he was a Mexican, and who was he?”

Amigo Mundo…: The first of ours in the Major Leagues was Esteban Bellán, from Cuba, with the Troy of New York, in 1871. But the first Latin American to play baseball in the United States was the Yucatecan, Primitivo Cásares, with the team of Harvard University in 1858, just 12 years after the first Rules had been released. This is how the valuable researcher from Monterrey, César González, found it.

Daniel Aular, from Baltimore, accuses me and asks…: “I always read in your column that a player without winning at least one World Series in his career has less or no chance of reaching the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. But in certain cases, it depends only on the career of the player. For example: Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Tony Gwynn, Rod Carew, Ken Griffey Jr, Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk, and Jim Rice. The last three of the Red Sox when that team didn’t win the World Series. What is your opinion about these players with those exceptions? It’s not fair to say that if you don’t win a World Series, you won’t make it to the Hall of Fame. Mike Trout will arrive and he is not expected to win a World Series with the Angels. ”

Friend Dano …: I’ve never said that outrage that “if you don’t win a World Series you won’t get to the Hall of Fame.” But I have written that a mediocre player can be helped by his postseason. Phill Rizzuto appeared in nine World Series, he was on the winning team seven times, and he was not chosen by journalists, but by the Veterans Committee. In contrast to Ernie Banks, who was never in the Series, we elected him at his first opportunity, 1977, with 83.8% of the votes.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks…: “What are the requirements to be a voter in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”.

Amigo Fafa…: Having been a member of the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America for no less than 10 years, having covered 100 or more Major League Baseball games annually, from the press boxes, total, no less than 1000; and be approved in an exam between five veteran journalists. I don’t know if after Jack Lang’s death, this test is still mandatory.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Edmundo Flores, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que la historia de un cubano primer bigleaguer latinoamericano se acabó, porque fue un mexicano, y quién fue?”.

Amigo Mundo…: El primero de los nuestros en Grandes Ligas fue Esteban Bellán, de Cuba, con los Troy de Nueva York, en 1871. Pero el primer latinoamericano en jugar beisbol en Estados Unidos fue el yucateco, Primitivo Cásares, con el equipo de la Universidad de Harvard, en 1858, apenas 12 años después que se habían estrenado las primeras Reglas. Así lo encontró el valioso investigador regiomontano, César González.

Daniel Aular, de Báltimore, me acusa y pregunta…: “ Siempre leo en tu columna que un jugador sin ganar, al menos, una Serie Mundial en su carrera tiene menos posibilidades, o ninguna, de llegar al Hall de Fama de Cooperstown. Pero en ciertos casos, depende solo de la carrera del pelotero. Por ejemplo: Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Tony Gwynn, Rod Carew, Ken Griffey Jr, Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk y Jim Rice. Los tres últimos de los Medias Rojas cuando ese equipo no ganaba Series Mundiales. ¿Cual es tu opinión acerca de estos peloteros con esas excepciones? No es justo decir que si no ganas una Serie Mundial, no llegarás al Hall de la Fama. Mike Trout llegará y no se cree ganará una Serie Mundial con los Angelinos”.

Amigo Dano…: Jamás he dicho esa barbaridad de que “si no ganas una Serie Mundial no llegarás al Hall de la Fama”. Pero sí he escrito que un pelotero mediocre puede ser ayudado por sus postemporadas. Phill Rizzuto apareció en nueve Series Mundiales, en el equipo ganador estuvo siete veces, y no lo elegimos los periodistas, sino el Comité de Veteranos. En cambio a Ernie Banks, quien nunca estuvo en la Serie, lo elegimos en su primera oportunidad, 1977, con el 83.8% de los votos.

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los requisitos para ser elector del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Fafa…: Haber sido miembro de la Major League Baseball Writers Association of América, durante no menos de 10 años, haber cubierto anualmente 100 o más juegos de Grandes Ligas, desde los palcos de prensa, total, no menos de 1000; y ser aprobado en un examen ente cinco periodistas veteranos. Ignoro si después de la muerte de Jack Lang, sigue siendo obligatorio ese examen.

