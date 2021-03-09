LaSorda, Great Motivator But Short In Baseball – LaSorda, Gran Motivador Pero Corto En El Beisbol

“In two sports the straights are as important as the curves, in baseball and in motor racing”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday it will be too.

Isaac Ortega, from Caracas, thinks…: “Mr. Rafael Goncálvez, from Los Teques, assures that Omar Vizquel and Bob Abreu should be in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame just for being Venezuelans like him. Therefore, I ask you …: Amigo Goncálvez: if Johan Santana, who won two Cy Young, and led in ERA and strikeouts three times, or Paul Konerko, who hit 439 home runs, were not chosen, how do you choose Vizquel, who didn’t win a World Series, or candyman Abreu, who hit 150 HRs less than Konerko? I advise you to get off that idiotic cloud of patriotism in which you are perched and look beyond the cans of illusions that he takes every day ”.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks…: “Who has been the smallest player who has played regularly in the Major Leagues? And beyond his antipathy for Tom La Sorda, what is your opinion of his achievements on the field of play? ”

Friend Chaldo…: Like midget Eddie Gaedel, he only consumed one appearance at bat, he didn’t play “regularly”, so the answer is, Fred Patek. He is five feet five inches tall and was shortstop for the Pirates, Royals and Angels between 1968 and 1981. José Altuve is registered at five foot six inches… And I have never been disliked by anyone in baseball. Of LaSorda I wrote only what he was like. He had a great team in his hands and he was a great motivator, getting the most out of his players. He gave himself totally to the pursuit of each victory. But he didn’t know much about the game. Those glorious Dodgers were run by coaches.

Nicolás Romano, from Caracas, asks …: “What was Ty Cobb’s real name?”

Friend Nic… Tyrus Raymod Cobb.

Alfonso R. Villa P. from Culiacán, asks …: “Is it true that six teams have not been able to win the World Series once?”

Friend Fonsi…: That’s right. Parents, two-zero; Rangers, two-zero; Rays, two-zero; Brewers, one-zero, Rockies, one-zero; and Mariners, zero-zero. The Mariners are thus the only one of the 30 teams that has not reached the World Series.

Flornando Ferreira, from Maracay, asks…: “With his 487 home runs,“ what place does Miguel Cabrera occupy on the all-time list? ”.

Friend EfeEfe …: he is number 30.

————————————————————Español—————————-

LaSorda, Gran Motivador Pero Corto En El Beisbol

“En dos deportes son tan importantes las rectas como las curvas, en beisbol y en automovilismo”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también lo será.

Isaac Ortega, de Caracas, opina…: “El Sr. Rafael Goncálvez, de Los Teques, asegura que Omar Vizquel y Bob Abreu deben estar en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown solo por ser venezolanos como él. Por eso, le pregunto…: Amigo Goncálvez: si no fueron elegidos Johan Santana, quien ganó dos Cy Young, y fue líder en efectividad y ponches en tres oportunidades, o Paul Konerko, quien conectó 439 jonrones, ¿cómo elegir a Vizquel, que no ganó ninguna Serie Mundial, o al Comedulce Abreu, que conectó 150 HR menos que Konerko?. Le aconsejo que se baje de esa nube idiota de patriotismo en la que está encaramado y vea más allá de las latas de pedroso que se toma a diario”.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: “¿Quién ha sido el pelotero más pequeño que ha jugado con regularidad en las Grandes Ligas? Y más allá de su antipatía por Tom La Sorda, ¿que opinión le merecen sus logros en el campo de juego?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: Como el enano Eddie Gaedel, sólo consumió una aparición al bate, no jugó “con regularidad”, por lo que la respuesta es, Fred Patek. Mide cinco pies cinco pulgadas y fue shortstop de Piratas, Royals y Angelinos, entre 1968 y 1981. José Altuve está registrado con cinco pies seis pulgadas… Y nunca me ha sido antipático nadie en el beisbol. De LaSorda escribí solo cómo era él. Tuvo un gran equipo en sus manos y era un gran motivador, con lo que le sacaba el máximo a sus peloteros. Se entregaba totalmente a la búsqueda de cada victoria. Pero no sabía mucho del juego. A aquellos gloriosos Dodgers los dirigían los coaches.

Nicolás Romano, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuál era el nombre real de Ty Cobb?”.

Amigo Nic… Tyrus Raymod Cobb.

Alfonso R. Villa P. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que seis equipos no han podido ganar la Serie Mundial ni una vez?”.

Amigo Fonsi…: Así es. Padres, de dos-cero; Rangers, de dos-cero; Rays, de dos-cero; Cerveceros, de una-cero, Rockies, de una-cero; y Marineros, de cero-cero. Los Marineros son pues, el único de los 30 equipos, que no ha llegado a la Serie Mundial.

Flornando Ferreira, de Maracay, pregunta…: “Con sus 487 jonrones, “¿qué lugar ocupa Miguel Cabrera en la lista de todos los tiempos?”.

Amigo EfeEfe…: Es el número 30.

