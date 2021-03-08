Yankees, famous all over the world – Yankees, famosos en el mundo entero

“The World Series without the Yankees do not taste like World Series” … Marco Antonio (Musiú) Delacavalerie.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- What will the Yankees look like in 2021? Well, with the appearance of winners.

Since 1923, when they came to the Bronx, the Yankees have been the most winning sports franchise in the United States and the most famous baseball team in the eastern world.

Since I started answering questions from readers, I have received them about the Yankees from as far away as Israel and Kanazawa, Culiacán and Zidney or Buenos Aires and Ottawa.

Wikipedia makes an interesting and graphic summary of the 119-year life of this team. A) Yes…:

1903-1912, Franchise from Báltimore. They were the Higlanders, they play in Hiltop Park, Manhattan.

1913-1922, Name change for New York Yankees and they play at Polo Grounds, courtesy of the Giants.

1923-1935, they inaugurate Yankee Stadium, it was owned by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, they won their first World Series, that of 1923 ..

1936-1951, it was from Joe DiMaggio.

1951-1959, it was from Casey Stengel.

1960-1964, it was from Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

1964-1972, it was owned by CBS.

1973-1981, it was from George Steinbrenner and the New York Zoo.

1982-1995, it was from Don Mattingly.

1996-2007, it was from Joe Torre.

2008-2917, it was from Joe Girardi.

2017 to the present, it was from the Babe Bombers.

And for now, this is the Yankees 2021 poster, put together by general manager Brian Cashman …:

Catcher, Gary Sánchez; 1B, Luke Voit; 2B, DJ LeMahieú; 3B, Gio Urshela; SS, Gleyber Torres; LF, Clint Frazier; CF, Jasson Domínguez; RF, Aaron Judge; BD, Giancarlo Stanton.

Rotation, PD, Gerrit (King) Cole, PD, Luis Castillo; PD, Luis Severino; PD, Jámeson Taillon; PZ, Jordan Montgómery.

Bullpen, closer, PZ, Aroldis Chapman; set up, PD, Luis Gil; PZ, Amir Garrett; PD, Chad Green; PD, Clarke Schmidt; PD, Domingo Guzmán; PD, Alexánder Vizcaíno; PS, Yoendrys Gomez.

On the bench, C, Kyle Higashioka; utility, Tyler Wade; OF, Mike Tauchman; 1B, Austin Wells.

They have a very good shot of young and promising blood.

If I were Aaron Boone, that is, and I was running the Yankees, I would ask Cashman to keep an eye out for the first star left-handed starter available to bring him into the rotation.

The Yankees always have an apparent advantage, and it is the combination of the big city supporting them financially and the traditional willingness to invest everything necessary in pursuit of the title.

Are they going to the postseason? … Nobody knows, but they have what.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————————————-Español——————————

Yankees, famosos en el mundo entero

“Las Series Mundiales sin los Yankees no saben a Series Mundiales”… Marco Antonio (Musiú) Delacavalerie.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- ¿Cómo serán los Yankees 2021? Pues, con fisonomía de ganadores.

Los Yankees han sido desde 1923, cuando llegaron al Bronx, la franquicia deportiva más ganadora de Estados Unidos y el equipo de beisbol más famoso en el mundo estero.

Desde que comencé a contestar preguntas de los lectores, las recibo acerca de los Yankees de sitios tan lejanos como Israel y Kanazawa, Culiacán y Zidney o Buenos Aires y Ottawa.

Wikipedia hace un interesante y gráfico resúmen de la vida de 119 años de este equipo. Así…:

1903-1912, Franquicia proveniente de Báltimore. Eran los Higlanders, juegan en Hiltop Park, Manhattan.

1913-1922, Cambio de nombre para New York Yankees y juegan en Polo Grounds, por cortesía de los Gigantes.

1923-1935, inauguran Yankee Stadium, era de Babe Ruth y Lou Gehrig, ganan su primera Serie Mundial, la de 1923..

1936-1951, era de Joe DiMaggio.

1951-1959, era de Casey Stengel.

1960-1964, era de Mickey Mantle y Roger Maris.

1964-1972, era de la CBS propietaria.

1973-1981, era de George Steinbrenner y el New York Zoo.

1982-1995, era de Don Mattingly.

1996-2007, era de Joe Torre.

2008-2917, era de Joe Girardi.

2017 al presente, era de los Babe Bombers.

Y, por ahora, éste es el róster Yankees 2021, armado por el gerente-general, Brian Cashman…:

Catcher, Gary Sánchez; 1B, Luke Voit; 2B, DJ LeMahieú; 3B, Gío Urshela; SS, Gleyber Torres; LF, Clint Frazier; CF, Jasson Domínguez; RF, Aaron Judge; BD, Giancarlo Stanton.

Rotación, PD, Gerrit (King) Cole, PD, Luis Castillo; PD, Luis Severino; PD, Jámeson Taillón; PZ, Jordan Montgómery.

Bullpén, cerrador, PZ, Aroldis Chapman; set up, PD, Luis Gil; PZ, Amir Garrett; PD, Chad Green; PD, Clarke Schmidt; PD, Domingo Guzmán; PD, Alexánder Vizcaíno; PD, Yoendrys Gómez.

En el banco, C, Kyle Higashioka; utílity, Tyler Wade; OF, Mike Tauchman; 1B, Austin Wells.

Tienen una muy buena inyección de sangre joven y prometedora.

Si yo fuera Aaron Boone, es decir y yo dirigiera a los Yankees, le pediría a Cashman estar pendiente del primer abridor zurdo y estelar disponible para traerlo a la rotación.

Los Yankees tienen siempre una ventaja aparente, y es la combinación de la gran ciudad respaldándolos económicamente y la disposición tradicional de invertir todo lo necesario en busca del título.

¿Van a la postemporada?… Nadie lo sabe, pero tienen con qué.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5