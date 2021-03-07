Alex Cora Happy With Her Red Sox – Alex Cora Feliz Con Sus Medias Rojas

“Whiskey is like breasts … One is little, three are many” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that he is surprised at how well he feels after Wednesday’s operation in Tampa to install a pacemaker. “I already feel ready to go to work in the field (for training)”

** But hey, how much will a million dollars be worth today? The uniform shirt worn by Mike Trout when he debuted with the Angels on July 8, 2011, will be sold for a million dollars or more, according to auction organizers… How much would a shirt worn by Babe Ruth cost? ** The Mets on the season, with the number 41 on the left sleeve of the uniform, in memory of Tom Seaver. Last August 31st, Seaver died at the age of 75… ** After 60 seasons covering the Major Leagues in the stadiums, it stands to reason that he has seen low-quality umpires, such as Don Denkinger, Eric Gregg, Jim Joyce, Joe West. But the 59-year-old Cuban Ángel Hernández is the last straw. He is not low quality, he is lousy quality. In these training sessions he has given reasons to yell at him, “You are very bad!” And he’s going for his 30th season in the majors. He has not been fired because he has sued Major League Baseball. I do not understand this part, but they assure me that it is …

** After 17 months of waiting, suspended, Alex Cora says he is very happy to be in charge of the Red Sox again. “I passed the line and paid the price. That’s why I have a new opportunity, ”said the Puerto Rican… ** Speaking of the Red Sox, Nate Eovaldi has returned from his injuries (right calf) with the fastball at 99 miles per hour. “I’m very excited, it’s incredible that he has this speed,” said the right-hand pitcher …

** It’s his 20th book, something is something! The brilliant Dominican writer, Carlos Nina Gómez, has just released “La Respiración del Reloj” … Memories “, with 763 pages, illustrated with historical photos” and written with a clean, sincere wording, without hypocrisy and with all its hairs and signs, as Carlos describes it. It is an edition of “Sanctuary” and the prologue is by Tony Raful … ** Every human life is a good novel, but most of us do not write it …

