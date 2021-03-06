MLB AND MLBPA ANNOUNCE WEEKLY COVID TESTING RESULTS

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the latest COVID-19 testing results conducted under MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan. All Major League active roster players, non-roster invitees, and Tiers 1 and 2 Club staff members are required to complete the Intake Screening process, which includes a five-day at-home quarantine, a contactless temperature check, a diagnostic PCR saliva test, an antibody test, and a self-quarantine until the results of the PCR are reported. Following the completion of Intake Screening, all members of Tiers 1 and 2 immediately become subject to regular Monitoring Testing.

The independent Utah laboratory has reported the following results:

Weekly Intake Testing:

81 tests conducted, with 0 positive tests.

Total Intake Testing To Date:

5,317 tests conducted, with 15 total positive intake tests (12 players, 3 staff members); a 0.3% positive rate.

Weekly Monitoring Testing:

13,718 tests conducted, with 5 new positive tests (5 players, 0 staff members); a 0.04% positive rate.

Total Monitoring Testing To Date:

29,224 tests conducted, with 10 total positive monitoring tests (7 players, 3 staff members); a 0.03% positive rate.

Total Testing to Date: