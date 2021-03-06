How NOT to play for the team – Cómo NO jugar para el equipo

“The Governor was called Delio, better known by the diminutive of Crime. Yes, the Crime ruled ”… Suso.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Albert Pujols just said it…:

“If I’m so close to 700 home runs, why not go on for another year, after 2021?”

Eeey !! And the Angels have not gone to the World Series since 2002 (the only one in their 60-year existence), even though they have paid you, Albert Pujols, $ 314 million 40 thousand 436, and you are signed for this year for 30 million more. Since 2016 you haven’t hit more than 23 home runs, like since 2017 you haven’t driven in more than 100 runs … Hmm! …

“If I’m so close to 700 home runs, why not go on for another year after 2021?”

Well, because in January 2022 you will be 42, because with 662 home runs, you need 38 for the 700, because the way things are going the team would have to keep you no less than three seasons until you reach 700, and because your huge fees and your place on the roster is needed for someone who can give more for the Angels than you. As simple as that.

Hearing what you said …:

“If I’m so close to 700 home runs, why not go on for another year after 2021?”

Let me explain why you could never lead the Angels to the only thing they chase in the big leagues, win until the World Series. The rest is worth nothing.

The owner of the team, Arturo Moreno, has been extremely generous, not only with you, but also with Mike Trout, who as a leader has what I have as a Cardinal of the Vatican.

And Trout charges $ 37 million 116 thousand 667 every year, until 2030. That is, a total of 371 million, 166 thousand 670.

As the Rays make it to the World Series, and almost won it, even though they pay their players per year less than you and Trout make together.

Playing for the team and for good baseball, Albert Pujols, is to shed selfishness, aspirations for personal numbers and put one hundred percent of the heart at the service of the spectacle and the collective triumph.

Of course, I understand that if you charge 30 million per year (about 300 thousand per game), it is difficult to stop being selfish. You can’t see yourself the same as the rookie charging 500 thousand for the season or the coach, who receives 100 thousand or less.

But difficult and all, if there are billionaires dedicated to their teams more than to themselves, they are the ones who understand that this is a collective sport, not individual.

“If I’m so close to 700 home runs, why not go on for another year after 2021?”

Cómo NO jugar para el equipo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo acaba de expresar Albert Pujols…:

“Si estoy tan cerca de los 700 jonrones, ¿por qué no seguir un año más, después de este 2021?”.

¡¡ Eeey !! Y los Angelinos no van a la Serie Mundial desde desde 2002 (la única en su existencia de 60 años), aún cuando te han pagado, Albert Pujols 314 millones 40 mil 436 dólares, y estás firmado para este año por 30 millones más. Desde 2016 no sacas más de 23 jonrones, como desde 2017 no has impulsado más 100 carreras… ¡Jmm!…

“Si estoy tan cerca de los 700 jonrones, ¿por qué no seguir un año más después de este 2021?”.

Pues, porque en enero de 2022 cumplirás tus 42, porque con 662 jonrones, necesitas 38 para los 700, porque como van las cosas el equipo tendría que cargarte no menos de tres temporadas hasta que alcances los 700, y porque tus inmensos honorarios y tu sitio en el róster hacen falta para alguien que pueda dar más por los Angelinos que tú. Así de sencillo.

Oyendo lo que has dicho…:

“Si estoy tan cerca de los 700 jonrones, ¿por qué no seguir un año más después de este 2021?”.

Me explico por qué nunca pudiste guíar al los Angelinos a lo único que se persigue en Grandes Ligas, ganar hasta la Serie Mundial. Lo demás no vale nada.

El propietario del equipo, Arturo Moreno, ha sido generoso en extremo, no solo contigo, sino también con Mike Trout, quien de líder tiene lo que yo de Cardenal del Vaticano.

Y Trout cobra 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares cada año, hasta 2030. O sea, un total de 371 millones, 166 mil 670.

Mientras los Rays llegan a la Serie Mundial, y casi la ganan, aún cuando pagan a sus peloteros por año, menos de lo que cobran Trout y tú juntos.

Jugar para el equipo y para el buen beisbol, Albert Pujols, es despojarse de egoísmos, de aspiraciones de números personales y poner el ciento por ciento del corazón al servicio del espectáculo y del triunfo colectivo.

Por supuesto, comprendo que si cobras 30 millones por año (cerca de 300 mil por juego), es difícil dejar de ser egoísta. No puedes verte igual que el novatico cobrando 500 mil por la campaña o al coach, quien recibe 100 mil o menos.

Pero difícil y todo, sí hay multimillonarios entregados a sus equipos más que a sí mismos, son quienes comprenden que ésto es un deporte colectivo, no individual.

“Si estoy tan cerca de los 700 jonrones, ¿por qué no seguir un año más después de este 2021?”.

