FREE AGENT DYSON DISCIPLINED

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that free agent pitcher Sam Dyson has accepted a suspension for the entire 2021 Championship Season and Postseason under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Dyson will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline: “My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Sam Dyson violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Dyson violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”