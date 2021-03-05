Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Victor Caratini & Alex Claudio

Victor Caratini

Catcher Victor Caratini was included in the trade in which the San Diego Padres received from the Chicago Cubs the sought-after Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish. Caratini and Darvish were drumming partners on the Cubs and the right-hander himself asked that the Puerto Rican be included in the transaction before accepting the change. A couple of weeks later, in his first year of eligibility for salary arbitration, he settled, avoiding sighting, for $ 1.3 million for the 2021 season.

Alex Claudio

As in the case of Eddie Rosario with the Twins, the left-handed relief pitcher experienced the same when the Milwaukee Brewers released him without making an offer and avoiding a refereeing hearing. In other words, he became a free agent before time. Soon after, he got a one-season signing and $ 1,125,000 with the Los Angeles Angels. With Milwaukee, Claudio threw two seasons, including the shortened 2020, when he went 0-0 and a save in 20 starts, with a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings of work in which he struck out 15. The seven-year player, he played his first five in the majors with the Texas Rangers.