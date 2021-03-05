Lot of Millions $ for young $ Latino$ – Montón de millone$ para jóvene$ latino$

“The Red Riding Hood at this time, instead of going to see her grandmother, she would have sent him an email or called her cell phone” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The best of the best.- Hundreds of young, non-American prospects hope to be signed this year via international draft, to become professional baseball players. And of the 20 best, so good that they already know which teams they will be with, eight are Venezuelan, six shortstops.

There are also eight Dominicans, three shortstop; there are three from Cuba, a shortstop; and one from the Bahamas, shortstop.

Summary, 11 shortstop, seven outfielders, a catcher (Venezuelan) and a right throwing pitcher (Dominican).

This is the list of the 20, according to the quality that the scouts have registered, the position they play, the team with which they will sign and the possible bonus they will pay them …:

Cristian Vaquero, OF, from Cuba, Nationals, five million dollars; Róderick Arias, SS, Dominican, Yankees, four million; Ricardo Cabrera, SS, Venezuelan, Rojos, three million; Dyan Jorge, SS, Cuban, Rockies, three million; Rockies, three million; Lázaro Montes, OF / 1B, Cuban, Mariners, two to three million; Diego Benítez, SS, from Venezuela, Bravos, three million; William Bergolla, SS, of Venezuela, Phillies, three million; Ryan Reckley, SS, Bahamas, Giants, 2.5 million; Javier Osorio, SS, Venezuela, Tigres, two million; Luis Meza, catcher, Venezuela, Blue Jays, two million.

Tony Blanco, OF, Dominican, Rays, two million; Jónathan Mejía, SS, Dominican, Cardinals, two million; Simón Juan, OF, Dominican, Mets, two million; Nelson Rada, OF, Venezuela, Angels, one million 500 thousand; Yasser Mercedes, OF, Dominicana, Twins, one million 500 thousand; Jarlín Susana, PD, Dominican, Parents, one million 500 thousand; Braylin Talavera, OF, Dominicana, Orioles, one million 500 thousand; Martín González, SS, Dominican, Angels, one million 600 thousand; Johán Barrios, SS, Venezuela, Brewers, one million; Samuel Gil, SS, Venezuela, Tigres, one million.

For the first time since 2020, the most valuable prospects, according to the scouts, that is, this group, have not been fixed on the list, by the order of their apparent abilities, but according to the amount they will be paid as a bonus .

Now, the period for this type of signatures is set from July 2 of this year to January 15, 2022. Last year it was postponed forced by the pandemic. It is possible that this time it will also be postponed.

Montón de millone$ para jóvene$ latino$

“La Caperucita Roja en esta época, en vez de ir a ver su abuela, le hubiera mandado un mail o la habría llamado al celular”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los mejores de los mejores.- Centenares de jóvenes prospectos no estadounidenses, esperan ser firmados este año vía draft internacional, para convertirse en profesionales del beisbol. Y de los 20 mejores, tan buenos que ya saben con cuáles equipos quedarán, ocho son venezolanos, seis shortstops.

Dominicanos también son ocho, tres shortstop; hay tres de Cuba, un shortstop; y uno de Bahamas, shortstop.

Resumen, 11 shortstop, siete outfielders, un cátcher (venezolano) y un pitcher derecho (dominicano).

Ésta es la lista de los 20, según la calidad que han registrado los scouts, posición que juegan, el equipo con el cual firmarán y el posible bono que les pagarán…:

Cristian Vaquero, OF, de Cuba, Nationals, cinco millones de dólares; Róderick Arias, SS, dominicano, Yankees, cuatro millones; Ricardo Cabrera, SS, venezolano, Rojos, tres millones; Dyan Jorge, SS, cubano, Rockies, tres millones; Rockies, tres millones; Lázaro Montes, OF/1B, cubano, Marineros, dos a tres millones; Diego Benítez, SS, de Venezuela, Bravos, tres millones; William Bergolla, SS, de Venezuela, Phillies, tres millones; Ryan Reckley, SS, Bahamas, Gigantes, dos millones 500 mil; Javier Osorio, SS, Venezuela, Tigres, dos millones; Luis Meza, catcher, Venezuela, Blue Jays, dos millones.

Tony Blanco, OF, Dominicana, Rays, dos millones; Jónathan Mejía, SS, Dominicana, Cardenales, dos millones; Simón Juan, OF, Dominicana, Mets, dos millones; Nelson Rada, OF, Venezuela, Angelinos, un millón 500 mil; Yasser Mercedes, OF, Dominicana, Twins, un millón 500 mil; Jarlín Susana, PD, Dominicana, Padres, un millón 500 mil; Braylin Talavera, OF, Dominicana, Orioles, un millón 500 mil; Martín González, SS, Dominicana, Angelinos, un millón 600 mil; Johán Barrios, SS, Venezuela, Cerveceros, un millón; Samuel Gil, SS, Venezuela, Tigres, un millón.

Por primera vez a partir de 2020, los prospectos más valiosos, según los scouts, o sea, este grupo, no han sido fijados en la lista, por el orden de sus facultades aparentes, sino de acuerdo con la cantidad que les pagarán como bono.

Ahora, el período para este tipo de firmas está fijado desde el dos de julio de este año hasta el 15 de enero de 2022. El año pasado fue pospuesto obligados por la pandemia. Es posible que esta vez también se posponga.

