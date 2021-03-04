MLB will celebrate its first day in honor of Lou Gehrig

The purpose will be to campaign for a cure and raise money for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

New York – The majors will have their first day Lou Gehrig on June 2, adding the legendary Yankees player Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente to a select list of players who are honored in the majors.

Each home team will display the “4-ALS” logo in the stadiums to remember Gehrig’s number 4. Players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on their uniforms and will have red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams with June 2 free will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3.

MLB announced Thursday that the goal of the day will be to campaign for a cure and raise money for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It will also honor the legacy of Gehrig and others who have passed away from a disease that attacks nerve cells and progressively causes muscle weakness, spasms, and the inability to move the arms, legs, and body.

More about this source textSource text required for additional translation information

Send feedback

Side panels