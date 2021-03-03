Home Runners are Forbidden to Steal – A los jonroneros les prohiben robar

“The best formula for them to speak well of you is to die … And if you die suddenly it gives better results” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day.

Ramón A. Hernández, from Barquisimeto, comments and asks…: “Miguel Cabrera has impressive numbers to be inducted to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. However, he hasn’t been able to win the Golden Glove, nor has he stolen bases in good numbers. Can these details work against his choice?

Friend Moncho…: If the numbers were sufficient, we would not need more than 400 voters who work on the election each year; The Golden Glove has nothing to do with voters, since it is a commercial trophy; a hitter like Cabrera’s power is often banned by managers from stealing bases, fearing injury. Now, if everything continues as things are going, Miguel must be chosen at his first try.

Luis A. Cárdenas, from Los Mochis, asks…: “Do you answer all the questions that you receive? And if the answer is negative, why don’t you do it? And I inform you that the columns of yours that I like the most are those of questions and answers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays ”.

Amigo Lucho…: Thank you for reading and writing to me. I do not answer them all, because there are many. Sometimes I have devoted up to five columns in a week to the answers. Furthermore, there are some, whose answers would not be of international interest; others come with wording that I do not understand.

Elvis Marín, from Carora, suggests and asks…: “Get a ‘Letter From Beyond’, from George Steinbrenner to Yankees general manager, Frank Cashman, and, besides 75% of the votes, what do you need? Juan Vené to be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?

Friend Vito …: As soon as a good reason appears I will “get” that letter … Journalists do not need 75% of the votes to get to Cooperstown. Every year they launch three candidates to elect one, and you just have to get more votes than the others. I have been the only Latin American candidate so far, and twice, but they have beaten me. That trophy is called J.T. Taylor Spink and 60 have won it, since 1960, all Americans, no one who speaks Spanish has won it. Honestly, I’ve never cared about it. I am not fond of receiving honors. My trophy, my honors, are you, the readers, and I receive more than 500 to a thousand daily… Interesting, interesting!

A los jonroneros les prohiben robar

“La mejor fórmula para que hablen bien de uno, es morir… Y si se muere de repente da mejores resultados”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo.

Ramón A. Hernández, de Barquisimeto, comenta y pregunta…: “Miguel Cabrera tiene números impresionantes como para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Sin embargo, no ha podido ganar El Guante de Oro, ni ha robado bases en buena cantidad. ¿Pueden estos detalles actuar en contra de su elección?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Si los números fueran suficientes no haríamos falta más de 400 electores que trabajamos en la elección cada año; El Guante de Oro nada tiene que ver para los electores, ya que es un trofeo comercial; a un bateador del poder de Cabrera, los mánagers muchas veces les prohiben salir al robo, por temor a las lesiones. Ahora, si todo continúa como van las cosas, Miguel debe ser elegido en su primera oportunidad.

Luis A. Cárdenas, de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Contesta Ud. todas las preguntas que recibe? Y si la respuesta es negativa, ¿por qué no lo hace? Y le informo que las columnas suyas que más me gustan son las de preguntas y respuestas martes y miércoles”.

Amigo Lucho…: Gracias por leerme y por escribirme. No las contesto todas, porque son muchísimas. Algunas veces he dedicado hasta cinco columnas en una semana a las respuestas. Además, hay algunas, cuyas contestaciones no serían de interés internacional; otras llegan con redacciones que no entiendo.

Elvis Marín, de Carora, sugiere y pregunta…: “Consiga una ‘Carta Desde el Más Allá’, de George Steinbrenner para el gerente-general de los Yankees, Frank Cashman, y, además del 75% de los votos, ¿qué necesita Juan Vené para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Vito…: En cuanto aparezca un buen motivo “conseguiré” esa carta… Los periodistas no necesitamos el 75% de los votos para llegar a Cooperstown. Cada año lanzan tres candidatos para elegir uno, y solo hay que lograr más votos que los demás. He sido el único candidato latinoamericano hasta ahora, y dos veces, pero me han vencido. Ese trofeo se llama J.T. Taylor Spink y lo han obtenido 60, desde 1960, todos estadounidenses, no lo ha ganado nadie de habla hispana. Honestamente, nunca me he preocupado por eso. No soy afecto a recibir honores. Mi trofeo, mis honores, son ustedes, los lectores, y recibo más de 500 mil diariamente… ¡Interesante, interesante!.

