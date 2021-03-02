Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Kike Hernández

Kike Hernández

Versatile infielder and outfield player Enrique “Kike” Hernández became a free agent after six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and just after winning his first World Series champion ring. He struck a two-year, $ 14 million deal on January 22 with the Boston Red Sox. The versatile 29-year-old joins the franchise where his compatriot Alex Cora serves as manager and Christian Vázquez as starting receiver. In total, he participated in three Fall Classics and was a member of the ninth that won the last edition of the World Series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays at the conclusion of the shortened campaign in the middle of the pandemic.

In 2020 he didn’t have his best performance when he hit .230 with five home runs and 20 RBIs, but his glove made him an attractive player in free agency, especially because of the multiple positions he can play. . The best example of him is the $ 14 million he will receive from the Red Sox even though he will not go to a fixed position.