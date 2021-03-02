They advise me not to be such an idiot – Me aconsejan no ser tan idiota

“I have a headache all over my body” … Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday it will be too.

Rafael Goncálvez P. de Los Teques, advises…: “Don’t be such an idiot !. Make yourself loved by your people, your readers, your Venezuelan compatriots. Just be a gentleman native to this country and vote for the Hall of Fame for Omar Vizquel and Bob Abreu. Also, write nice about them and Ronald Acuña. It is much better to feel loved than hated ”.

Friend Rafa …: Thank you for the loving and friendly advice. But for me it is much better to feel like an honored Venezuelan journalist than to be loved. Listening to you would be the same as falling for lies and lying to my readers, who, even you, deserve my respect. How can I vote for Vizquel and Abreu if I consider that raising them would be an injustice? As for Acuña, out of respect for the show, the bigleaguers must be something very different from him, despite their privileged conditions for competition. Thank you very much, friend Rafa … but no.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, thinks…: “Pete Rose, Roger Clements, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro, must be in the Hall of Fame, their numbers guarantee them, which is what they must value and count to enter , more than other considerations, (Rose gambling and the others on steroids), since it was their abilities and innate skills that put their numbers. On the other hand, if you consider other circumstances, it does not seem to me or it is in bad taste. But they did raise Pedro Martínez. And, shamefully, he was seen shaking and hitting Dom Zimmer; and Roberto Alomar, denigrating by spitting in the face of umpire Jhon Hirschbeck ”.

Friend Yeyo…: You will have to get your Rules approved. And hey, I had a hard time understanding what you mean.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “When will the statistics of the Negro Leagues within the Major Leagues be in effect?”

Friend Rubo…: They are already in force. Now the official release will be when the review is over to get all the numbers clear.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Has anyone hit four triples in a Major League game?”

Friend Manny…: Two have done it, George Strief of the Philadelphia Athletics on July 25, 1885; and Bill Joyce, New York Giants, May 18, 1897.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota", in "sport brings us together again".

—————————————–Español—————

Me aconsejan no ser tan idiota

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también lo será.

Rafael Goncálvez P. de Los Teques, aconseja…: “¡No sea tan idiota!. Hágase querer por su gente, sus lectores, sus compatriotas venezolanos. Simplemente, pórtese como un caballero nativo de este país y vote para el Hall de la Fama por Omar Vizquel y Bob Abreu. Además, escriba bonito de ellos y de Ronald Acuña. Es mucho mejor sentirse amado que odiado”.

Amigo Rafa…: Gracias por los querendones y amistosos consejos. Pero para mí es mucho mejor sentirme periodista venezolano honrado, que ser amado. Hacerte caso, sería igual que caerme a mentiras y mentir a mis lectores, los cuales, incluso tú, merecen mis respetos. ¿Cómo votar por Vizquel y por Abreu si considero que elevarlos sería una injusticia? En cuanto a Acuña, por respeto al espectáculo, los bigleaguers deben ser algo muy diferente a él, no obstante sus condiciones privilegiadas para la competencia. Muchas gracias, amigo Rafa… pero no.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, opina…: “Pete Rose, Roger Clements, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa y Rafael Palmeiro, deben estar en el Hall de la Fama, sus números los avalan, que es lo que debe valorar y contar para ingresar, más que otras consideraciones, (Rose apostar y los demás por esteroides), ya que fueron sus habilidades y destrezas natas los que pusieron sus números. Por otra parte si consideran otras circunstancias, a mí no me parece o es de mal gusto. Pero sí elevaron a Pedro Martínez. Y, vergonzosamente se le vió sarandear y golpear a Dom Zimmer; y a Roberto Alomar, denigrar al escupir al rostro del umpire Jhon Hirschbeck”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Tendrás que lograr la aprobación de tus Reglas. Y óyeme, me costó mucho entender lo que quieres decir.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuándo estarán en vigencia las estadísticas de las Ligas Negras dentro de las Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Ya están en vigencia. Ahora, la publicación oficial será cuando termine la revisión para poner en claro todos los números.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Alguien ha bateado cuatro triples en un juego de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Manny…: Dos lo han logrado, George Strief, de los Atléticos de Philadelphia, el 25 de julio de 1885; y Bill Joyce, Gigantes de Nueva York, 18 de mayo de 1897.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota", en "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

