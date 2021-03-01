Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario

After being surprisingly released by the Minnesota Twins, who declined to make him an offer, let alone go to arbitration with the Guayamian outfielder, Rosario became a free agent early and eventually signed for a year and $ 8 million with the Cleveland Indians. Under normal conditions, having signed with Minnesota in his final year, Rosario was a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Anyway, his deal with Cleveland will be for one season, so he will be a free agent once the year is over. The native Guayama player and left-handed hitter gives Cleveland’s lineup an injection of power following the departure of Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana. Rosario, 29, hit 13 home runs with 42 RBIs in 2020, but in his last full season before the pandemic, he hit .276 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs in 2019.