From Jackie Robinson to Rob Manfred – De Jackie Róbinson para Rob Manfred

“Baseball is the only activity, in which a black man armed with a bat can appear, in an aggressive attitude, and that the police do not intervene” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Respected Mr. Manfred: As you may know (I hope you know) I was the first black bigleaguer of the 20th century, in 1947, after 60 years of racial discrimination, imposed by Adrián ( Cap) Anson.

We had come a long way since then, with many blacks from the United States on the big teams we had 19%.

But we have suffered a decline that has led us to the possibility this year 2021, that only 3.0% of our blacks play on the 30 teams.

That is unacceptable, if we call baseball “the national sport.” Or is it that blacks are not part of the United States?

I already know that many black boys, from high school and universities, refuse to sign for professional baseball, because they consider the specialty very difficult, when compared to basketball, American football, soccer football and even boxing. But, if there is a commissioner, and he is at the service of the entire community, he must consider the importantanceof black players in the Major Leagues in reasonable numbers. And work for it.

For example, you who make $15 million dollars a year as your fee, have never been busy meeting with leaders of the black community, to find a solution to the crisis we are suffering.

Look, Mr. Manfred …: In any brain it fits, that if the black population of States is 18%, the black bigleaguers, logically they must be a similar percentage.

And yes there is how to encourage the boys who consider it very difficult to play baseball. It should be no more troublesome for them than for our dear Latin American blacks. They have become an extraordinary group, whom we admire and respect. Look, the Spanish-speaking in the majors, black and white, are 20.0%.

How do you see it, with us for 3.0%?

Your black compatriots wish you the best of the best, so that you are prepared to undertake the work of increasing us in your area.

I think if movies and talks about the history of baseball were brought into high schools, we would get good results. Even, not only at the level of the blacks, but also of the blonde and the mulattoes.

It would be more positive than changing Rules to satisfy television and its multimillions, Mr. Manfred.

Hugs, Jackie.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————–Español————————-

De Jackie Róbinson para Rob Manfred

“El beisbol es la única actividad, en la cual puede presentarse un negro armado con un madero, en actitud agresiva, y que no intervenga la policía”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Respetado señor Manfred…: Como quizá Ud. sepa (ojalá y lo sepa) fuí el primer bigleaguer negro del Siglo XX, en 1947, después de 60 años de discriminación racial, impuesta por Adrián (Cap) Anson.

Habíamos progresado mucho desde entonces, con numerosos negros de Estados Unidos en los equipos grandes, hasta llegar a un 19%.

Pero hemos sufrido un declive que nos ha llevado a la posibilidad este año 2021, de que solo jueguen un 3.0% de nuestros negros en los 30 equipos.

Eso es inaceptable, si llamamos al beisbol “el deporte nacional”. ¿O es que los negros no somos parte de Estados Unidos?

Ya se que numerosos jovencitos negros, de high school y Universidades, se niegan a firmar para profesionales del beisbol, porque consideran la especialidad muy difícil, si se le compara con el basquetbol, el fútbol americano, el fútbol soccer y hasta el boxeo. Pero, si existe un comisionado, y está al servicio de la comunidad toda, debe estimar importante una presencia de peloteros negros en Grandes Ligas en cantidad razonable. Y trabajar por eso.

Por ejemplo, Ud. que cobra 15 millones de dólares anuales como honorarios, nunca se ha ocupado de reunirse con líderes de la comunidad de los negros, para buscarle una solución la crísis que sufrimos.

Mire, señor Manfred…: En cualquier cerebro cabe, que si la población negra de Estados es del 18%, los bigleaguers negros, lógicamente deben ser un porcentaje similar.

Y sí hay cómo animar a los muchachos que consideran muy difícil jugar al beisbol. No debe ser más problemático para ellos que para nuestros queridos negros latinoamericanos. Ellos se han convertido en un grupo extraordinario, al cual admiramos y respetamos. Fíjese, los de habla hispana en las Mayores, negros y blancos, son el 20.0%.

¿Cómo la ve, con nosotros por 3.0%?

Sus compatriotas negros le deseamos lo mejor de los mejor, para que esté preparado a emprender el trabajo de aumentarnos en su área.

Creo que si se llevan películas y charlas acerca de la historia del béisbol a los high school, obtendríamos buenos resultados. Incluso, ya no solo a nivel de los negritos, sino también de los rubitos y los mulaticos.

Sería más positivo, que andar cambiando Reglas para satisfacer a la televisión y a sus multimillones, señor Manfred.

Abrazos, Jackie.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5