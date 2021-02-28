Expert Hall of Fame Readers – Lectores expertos en lo del Hall de la Fama

“There are only five things you can do if you are a player …: Run, throw the ball, catch it, connect it with the bat and hit with power” … Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – When we are a month away from the opening of the Major League Baseball 2021 season, I receive more emails about the Hall of Fame than I did from last year’s season.

There is a very general and interesting interest in knowing the interiors of the voting, and what the museum is like. They are also very struck by the fact that, after 150 years in the Major Leagues, after 85 elections to enthrone bigleaguers and some 20,000 players who have played, our Major League Baseball Writers Association of America has only elected 134 players. Another 101 players have been chosen by the Committees, plus 98 executives and umpires. The total is 333.

In December 1983, when the Winter Meeting took place in Memphis, Tennessee, I went to that convention, with the idea of ​​talking with fellow journalists about Luis Aparicio’s candidacy for 1984, already in his sixth year.

As I was convinced that he deserved to be in Cooperstown, it occurred to me to take advantage of that, the only opportunity when most of the voters were together.

The highest number of votes received by Luis, 67.4%, had been in the previous election. Well, in 1984, he obtained 84.6%.

The Hall of Fame was known then in Latin America that it was a museum where they installed plaques of the most notable bigleaguers and other baseball figures.

I began by divulging what the election was like, how many of us voted, how the votes are counted, the ceremony each July and the history of why the museum is in Cooperstown.

Nothing extraordinary or meritorious. I just did my duty as a journalist and a Hall of Famer.

Now they ask me to publish which Latinos I think will be the next to be elevated.

I can’t be infallible on this. But that’s how I read things…: For example, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera seem to be in direct flight there. And if they continue as they go, José Altuve, Róbinson Canó, Yadier Molina, Carlos Correa and Aroldis Chapman will also be good candidates.

For the 2022 induction, there will be new candidates, David Ortiz… For 2023, Carlos Beltrán, Johnny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez… 2024, José Bautista, Adrian Beltré, Víctor Martínez… 2025, Kendry Morales, Martín Prado.

I am glad that there are so many experts on this subject among readers today.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns is in Google, if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————Español————————————-

Lectores expertos en lo del Hall de la Fama

“Solo hay cinco cosas que puedes hacer si eres pelotero…: Correr, tirar la bola, atajarla, conectarla con el bate y batear con poder”… Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cuando ya estamos a un mes de la inauguración de la campaña de Grandes Ligas 2021, recibo más email acerca del Hall de la Fama, que de esa temporada de este año.

Hay un interés muy generalizado e interesante por conocer las interioridades de las votaciones, y cómo es el museo. Igual les llama mucho la atención que, después de 150 años de Grandes Ligas, tras 85 de elecciones para entronizar bigleaguers y de unos 20 mil peloteros que han jugado, nuestra Major League Baseball Writers Associatión of América solamente haya elegido a 134 peloteros. Otros 101 jugadores han sido elegidos por los Comités, más 98 ejecutivos y umpires. El total es de 333.

En diciembre de 1983, cuando el Mítin de Invierno en Memphis, Tennessee, fui a esa convención, con la idea de conversar con los compañeros periodistas acerca de la candidatura de Luis Aparicio para 1984, ya en su sexto año.

Como yo estaba convencido de que merecía estar en Cooperstown, se me ocurrió aprovechar esa, la única oportunidad cuando estábamos juntos la mayoría de los electores.

El mayor número de votos recibido por Luis, 67.4%, había sido en la elección anterior. Pues en la de 1984, obtuvo 84.6%.

Del Hall de la Fama se sabía entonces en Latinoamérica que era un museo donde instalaban placas de los bigleaguers más notables y de otras figuras del beisbol.

Comencé por divulgar cómo era la elección, cuántos votábamos, cómo se hace el conteo de los votos, la caremonia de cada mes de julio y la historia de por qué el museo esté en Cooperstown.

Nada extraordinario ni meritorio. Solo cumplí con mi deber de periodista y de elector de Hall de la Fama.

Ahora me piden publique cuáles de habla hispana pienso serán los próximos en ser elevados.

No puedo ser infalible en ésto. Pero así leo las cosas…: Por ejemplo, Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera parecen en vuelo directo hacia allá. Y de seguir como van, también serán buenos candidatos, José Altuve, Róbinson Canó, Yadier Molina, Carlos Correa y Aroldis Chapman.

Para la elevación 2022, serán nuevos candidatos, David Ortiz… Para 2023, Carlos Beltrán, Johnny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez… 2024, José Bautista, Adrian Beltré, Víctor Martínez… 2025, Kendry Morales, Martín Prado.

Y me alegro que entre los lectores haya hoy día tantos expertos en este tema.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas está en Google, si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5