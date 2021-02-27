José Berríos
Puerto Rican starter José Berríos reached a one-year, $ 5.6 million deal with the Minnesota Twins – plus a $ 500,000 signing bonus – thus avoiding an arbitration hearing. According to mlb.com, the Twins made a pact with the 26-year-old from Bayamon since last December 2. In 2020, Berríos activated the arbitration process in his first year of eligibility, requesting a payment of $ 4.4 million. Three arbitrators from the federal Department of Labor ruled in favor of the Twins, who ended up paying the Puerto Rican $ 4,025,000.
Berríos will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season and the media have pointed out the possibility that Minnesota will offer an extension to the two-time All-Star Player. He is coming off 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 starts during the short 2020 season.
Recent Articles
- Boxing Landscape Change: Teofimo In A “Triller” February 27, 2021
- Inviting You To Vote For The 2020 LatinoMVP Awards February 27, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – José Berríos February 27, 2021
- Boston in Spanish for 2021 Season – Boston en castellano para temporada 2021 February 27, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Javier Báez February 26, 2021
- Baseball, a Poem With Hitting Audio – El beisbol, un poema con audio de batazos February 26, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 – Edwin “Sugar” Díaz February 25, 2021
- Jhivvan Jackson Surpasses J.J. Barea to become the highest scoring Latino in NCAA history. February 25, 2021
- The 2021 Dodgers and 29 Other Teams – Los Dodgers 2021 y 29 equipos más February 25, 2021
- Looking For That Diamond In The Rough. February 24, 2021