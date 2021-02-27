Inviting You To Vote For The 2020 LatinoMVP Awards

We take this opportunity to invite all our readers to also get involved and vote for who you think are the top players for the 2020 baseball season. Just because it was a shortened season does not mean that we are not going to recognize the top Latino players. This will be our 31st anniversary promoting the top Latinos in baseball.

We invite our readers to copy the ballot, or just write the names of the players you want to vote for and email them back to us at: Latsports@aol.com

The results will be published on this site.LATINOMVP_2021 (2)