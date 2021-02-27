We take this opportunity to invite all our readers to also get involved and vote for who you think are the top players for the 2020 baseball season. Just because it was a shortened season does not mean that we are not going to recognize the top Latino players. This will be our 31st anniversary promoting the top Latinos in baseball.
We invite our readers to copy the ballot, or just write the names of the players you want to vote for and email them back to us at: Latsports@aol.com
The results will be published on this site.LATINOMVP_2021 (2)
Recent Articles
- Boxing Landscape Change: Teofimo In A “Triller” February 27, 2021
- Inviting You To Vote For The 2020 LatinoMVP Awards February 27, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – José Berríos February 27, 2021
- Boston in Spanish for 2021 Season – Boston en castellano para temporada 2021 February 27, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Javier Báez February 26, 2021
- Baseball, a Poem With Hitting Audio – El beisbol, un poema con audio de batazos February 26, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 – Edwin “Sugar” Díaz February 25, 2021
- Jhivvan Jackson Surpasses J.J. Barea to become the highest scoring Latino in NCAA history. February 25, 2021
- The 2021 Dodgers and 29 Other Teams – Los Dodgers 2021 y 29 equipos más February 25, 2021
- Looking For That Diamond In The Rough. February 24, 2021