Boston in Spanish for 2021 Season – Boston en castellano para temporada 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Red Sox have such a large number of Latin Americans in the 40s roster that on April 1, when the number drops to 26, a lot of Spanish will continue to be spoken in the heart of that team.

Look at the list of, for now…: Venezuelans…: Eduardo Bazardo, right-hand pitcher, from Maracay, 25 years old; Darwinson Hernández, left-handed pitcher, from Ciudad Bolívar, 24 years old; Martín Pérez, PZ, from Guanare, 29; Eduardo Rodríguez, PZ, from Valencia, 27; Marwin González, from Puerto Ordaz, utility, 31.

From the Dominican Republic, Pillips Valdez, PD, from San Pedro de Macorís, 29; Rafael Devers, from San Domingo, 3B, 24.

From Colombia, Ronaldo Hernández, from Arjona, Bolívar, catcher, 23.

From Puerto Rico, Christian Vásquez, from Bayamón, catcher, 30; Enrique Hernández, San Juan, 2B, 29.

From Panama, Jónathan Araúz, utílity, from Alanje, 22.

Nothing bad, because if we are 11 out of 40, it is more than 25%. Well, it was in Boston where the first bigleaguer in the history of Mexico played, the boy from Huatabampo, Sonora, Melo Almada, who at 20 years of age, arrived with his bat on to occupy the centerfield of the Red Sox.

Interesting history, that and this, because Massachusetts, the state whose capital is Boston, has traditionally been one of the most difficult areas to penetrate, if you are not British or of British descent, since it was immigration from England that populated that eastern region of the Union.

But that Hispanicity does not end with the players, because the manager, Alex Cora, is back and, like a good Puerto Rican, he speaks Spanish better than English.

Also, it is customary at Fenway Park that the coaching staff is one of the best. For this 2021, the third baseman is the Dominican, Carlos Febles. For the bullpen, Kevin Walker; pitching, Dave Bush, Tim Hyers is the batting man, Peter Fatse is the auxiliary batting man, with Tom Goodwin at first base … It’s going good guys, it’s going good !! …

Now, are the Red Sox going to be champions?

Nobody knows.

The Dodgers are the favorites. And from them to the red-legged there are 13 numbers, Padres, Yankees, Braves, Mets, Twins, White Sox, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays, Nationals, Athletics, Cardinals, Angels.

But when you compete for six months, 162 games, misfortunes such as injuries, slumps, coronavirus and related can occur. Nothing negative is desired, but they are possibilities to fear, they are.

Boston en castellano para temporada 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Medias Rojas tienen tal cantidad de latinoamericanos en el róster de los 40, como para esperar que el primero de abril, cuando el número se reduzca a 26, se siga hablando mucho castellano en el corazón de ese equipo.

Miren la lista de, por ahora…: Los venezolanos…: Eduardo Bazardo, pitcher derecho, de Maracay, 25 años; Darwinson Hernández, pitcher zurdo, de Ciudad Bolívar, 24 años; Martín Pérez, PZ, de Guanare, 29; Eduardo Rodríguez, PZ, de Valencia, 27; Marwin González, de Puerto Ordaz, utílity, 31.

De Dominicana, Pillips Valdez, PD, de San Pedro de Macorís, 29; Rafael Devers, de San Domingo, 3B, 24.

De Colombia, Ronaldo Hernández, de Arjona, Bolívar, cátcher, 23.

De Puerto Rico, Christian Vásquez, de Bayamón, cátcher, 30; Enrique Hernández, San Juan, 2B, 29.

De Panamá, Jónathan Araúz, utílity, de Alanje, 22.

Nada malo, porque, si de 40 somos 11, es más del 25%. Bueno, fue en Boston donde jugó el primer bigleaguer en la historia de México, el muchachón de Huatabampo, Sonora, Melo Almada, quien a los 20 años de edad, llegó con su bate encendido a ocupar el centerfield de los Medias Rojas.

Interesante historia, aquella y ésta, porque Massachusetts, el Estado cuya capital es Boston, ha sido tradicionalmente, de las más difíciles áreas de penetrar, si no eres británico o descendiente de británicos, ya que fueron inmigraciones de Inglaterra las que poblaron esa región Este de la Unión.

Pero esa hispanidad no termina en los peloteros, porque el mánager, Alex Cora, está de regreso y, como buen puertorriqueño, habla mejor el castellano que el inglés.

Además, es costumbre en Fenway Park, que el staff de coaches sea de los mejores. Para éste 2021, el de tercera base es el dominicano, Carlos Febles. Para el bullpén, Kevin Walker; pitcheo, Dave Bush, Tim Hyers es el hombre del bateo, Peter Fatse es el de bateo auxiliar, con Tom Goodwin en primera base… ¡¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!!…

Ahora, ¿van a ser campeones los Medias Rojas?

Nadie lo sabe.

Los Dodgers son los favoritos. Y de ellos a los patirojos hay 13 cantidatos, Padres, Yankees, Bravos, Mets, Twins, Medias Blancas, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays, Nationals, Atléticos, Cardenales, Angelinos.

Pero cuando se compite durante seis meses, 162 juegos, pueden ocurrir desgracias como lesiones, slumps, coronavirus y anexas. Nada negativo se desea, pero de que son posibilidades a temerse, lo son.

