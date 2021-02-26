Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Javier Báez

Javier Báez

The Puerto Rican shortstop for the Chicago Cubs reached a one-year, $ 11.6 million agreement to avoid an arbitration hearing, in his third and final year of eligibility for that process. He will be a free agent after the 2021 season, if he doesn’t get a multi-year contract extension before then. The deal means an increase of $ 1.6 million after the 2020 deal of $ 10 million not to go to a hearing. The 28-year-old Baez has reiterated his desire to remain in the franchise where he won the World Series in 2016 and has reportedly had talks for a contract extension that have not borne fruit.