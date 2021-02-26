Javier Báez
The Puerto Rican shortstop for the Chicago Cubs reached a one-year, $ 11.6 million agreement to avoid an arbitration hearing, in his third and final year of eligibility for that process. He will be a free agent after the 2021 season, if he doesn’t get a multi-year contract extension before then. The deal means an increase of $ 1.6 million after the 2020 deal of $ 10 million not to go to a hearing. The 28-year-old Baez has reiterated his desire to remain in the franchise where he won the World Series in 2016 and has reportedly had talks for a contract extension that have not borne fruit.
Recent Articles
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Javier Báez February 26, 2021
- Baseball, a Poem With Hitting Audio – El beisbol, un poema con audio de batazos February 26, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 – Edwin “Sugar” Díaz February 25, 2021
- Jhivvan Jackson Surpasses J.J. Barea to become the highest scoring Latino in NCAA history. February 25, 2021
- The 2021 Dodgers and 29 Other Teams – Los Dodgers 2021 y 29 equipos más February 25, 2021
- Looking For That Diamond In The Rough. February 24, 2021
- Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 Season – Carlos Correa February 24, 2021
- War of Charros Angustia to Jalisco – Guerra de Charros Angustia a Jalisco February 24, 2021
- NEW ORLEANS MLB YOUTH ACADEMY TO SERVE AS BASEBALL & SOFTBALL “HOME FIELD” FOR XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA BEGINNING IN 2021 February 23, 2021
- Update on Puerto Rican Baseball Players For 2021 Season February 23, 2021