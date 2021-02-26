Baseball, a poem with hitting audio – El beisbol, un poema con audio de batazos

“Poetry is the same as everything else, but said with beauty” … Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In the beginning of time, people were distraught trying to invent the sport. It was a necessity …

The sport was ahead of waiting by uniting people from all over the world.

Athletes are gathered in a permanent Convention all over the planet.

When the pitcher releases the ball, the target begins.

Baseball has aromas of bouquet.

Who best talks about baseball is the ball.

When father God doesn’t want to watch baseball, it rains.

Baseball is flying over the innings of the imagination.

The rookie makes his way over the footprints left by the veteran.

There is discrimination, because they don’t play with black balls.

Television takes baseball out of the stadium and into many parts of the world.

The high and inside fastball has boxing danger.

In movies and soap operas, villains are essential … In baseball, umpires are essential.

While the ball is coming, the chief umpire rests.

Umpires have to be perfect on opening day, then consistently improve with each game.

When you go to baseball every day, you enjoy seven-Sunday weeks.

The ball goes on its home run flight fueled by the energy that causes the public scandal.

Every run scored is a step towards happiness.

When they hit a triple, everyone on the field is in a hurry.

Ground balls are embroidering the infield.

During double play, the action is a ballet with fast-motion music.

Triple play … that is, everyone out!

The foul is a ball that suffers from fear of the fielders.

The fanatic to the player is what fuel is to the jet.

The fans are bees from a honeycomb called a playing field.

The fan and the player are partners for an exquisite show.

The stadium is a monster that swallows fans, digests them, processes them, lets them have fun, and then at three or four hours, expels them.

The ecstasy in baseball consists of nine innings … But if you behave well, they play a few extra innings.

The official scorer is The Unknown Historian.

For the dollars, there is no poor bigleaguer, just as, for the chorizo, there is no fabada senorita.

The pitcher and the catcher, like the priest and the altar boy, should not get angry with each other.

God knows what he does…: For every Barry Bonds or Mark McGwire that he sent to this world, he sent thousands like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Teodoro Higuera, Salvador Pérez, Cal Ripken, Johán Santana, Óliver Pérez and Roberto Clemente.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————————————Español—————————–

El beisbol, un poema con audio de batazos

“Poesía es igual a todo lo demás, pero dicho con belleza”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En el principio de los tiempos, la gente se angustiaba tratando de inventar el deporte. Era una necesidad …

El deporte se adelantó al esperanto uniendo a la gente de todo el mundo.

Los deportistas estamos reunidos en Convención permanente en todo el planeta.

Cuando el lanzador suelta la pelota comienza el destino.

El beisbol tiene aromas de bouquet.

Quien mejor habla de beisbol es la pelota.

Cuando Papa Dios no quiere ver beisbol, llueve.

Beisbol es volar sobre los innings de la imaginación.

El novato se abre paso sobre las huellas que va dejando el veterano.

Hay discriminación, porque no juegan con pelotas negras.

La televisión saca al beisbol del estadio y se lo lleva de paseo por muchas partes del mundo.

La recta alta y adentro tiene peligro de boxeo.

En películas y telenovelas son imprescindibles los villanos… En el beisbol son imprescindibles los umpires.

Mientras la pelota va a viene descansa el chief umpire.

Los umpires tienen que ser perfectos en el día de la inauguración, e ir mejorando después consistentemente con cada juego.

Cuando uno va al beisbol todos los días, se gozan semanas de siete domingos.

La pelota va en su vuelo de jonrón impulsada por la energía que provoca el escándalo del publico.

Cada carrera anotada es un paso hacia la felicidad.

Cuando conectan triple, todos en el campo están muy apurados.

Los roletazos van bordando el infield.

Durante el double play, la acción es un ballet con música a cámara rápida.

Triple play… es decir, ¡out todo el mundo!

El foul es una pelota que sufre de miedo a los fildeadores.

El fanático para el pelotero es lo que el combustible para el jet.

Los fanáticos son abejas de un panal llamado campo de juego.

El fanático y el pelotero son socios para un exquisito espectáculo.

El estadio es un monstruo que se traga a los fanáticos, los digiere, los procesa, los deja divertirse y después, a las tres o cuatro horas, los expele.

El éxtasis en el beisbol consta de nueve innings… Pero si uno se porta bien juegan unos innings extras.

El anotador oficial es El Historiador Desconocido.

Por los dólares, no hay bigleaguer pobre, igual que, por el chorizo, no hay fabada señorita.

El pitcher y el catcher, como el cura y el monaguillo, no deben enojarse entre sí.

Dios sabe bien lo que hace…: Por cada Barry Bonds o Mark McGwire que mandó a este mundo, envió millares como Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Teodoro Higuera, Salvador Pérez, Cal Ripken, Johán Santana y Óliver Pérez.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5