Update on Boricua Baseball Players in 2021 – Edwin “Sugar” Díaz

Edwin “Sugar” Díaz

Puerto Rican reliever, Edwin Díaz reached a $ 7 million settlement with the New York Mets avoiding the arbitration hearing, for which he will receive a $ 1.9 million increase compared to the $ 5.1 he obtained in his first year of eligibility. The 26-year-old Diaz performed well in the shortened 60-game campaign, finishing with a 1.75 ERA, despite being relieved of the closer position by Dominican manager Luis Rojas. He saved six games but failed to save four.