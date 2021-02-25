The 2021 Dodgers and 29 Other Teams – Los Dodgers 2021 y 29 equipos más

“The most used language in the world is poorly spoken English” … Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – First predictions 2021.- After the first 10 days of training in 2021, it is confirmed…: The Dodgers have the best-armed roster for the season.

However, to reach the World Series again they will have to face, not only the other teams, but also the habit, already two decades old, without a champion for two consecutive years. The last team to win two in a row were the Yankees in 1998, the Padres 1999 the Braves and 2000 the Mets.

The review of the first predictions in Arizona and Florida tells me that, after the people of Los Angeles, the teams can be ordered as follows, according to their chances of winning until the World Series …:

Padres, Yankees, Braves, Mets, Twins, White Sox, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays, Nationals, Athletics, Cardinals, Angels, Red Sox, Indians, Cubs, Phillies, Brewers, Reds, Giants, Mariners, Royals, Marlins, Diamondbacks , Rangers, Tigers, Orioles, Rockies, Pirates.

Watch out for the Nationals! – In the National League East they can give a remarkable display of good games, Braves, Nationals, Mets and Phillies. Even those four teams have certain reserves, both of prospects and green bucks, that when the time comes can open the doors of baseball in October. The only team in this Division beyond hope is the Pirates.

In predictions, the Braves are fourth, Mets fifth, Nationals eleventh, Phillies eighteenth and Marlins twenty-fourth.

The Nationals’ rotation was plagued by injuries last year, but if they stay healthy this time, the diligent and motivational manager Dave Martinez can sit back to enjoy pitches from Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester.

I do think they have something to repeat the feat of 2019.

Any similarity is… My dear friends from Guadalajara, Salvador Quirarte and Armando Navarro, are in conflict over two or three issues in the management of the Charros. That is why I dedicate to you today, the list of 10 duets that spent their lives angry with each other, but at the same time they fought together for a team …:

Babe Ruth-Mille Huggins, Yankees; Billy Martin-George Steinbrenner, Yankees; Billy Martin-Reggie Jackson, Yankees; Jim Palmer-Earl Weaver, Orioles; Barry Bonds-Jim Leylnd, Pirates. Why not, Salvador Quirarte-Armando Navarro, Charros? … I ask, right?

———————————————————-Español—————————————

Los Dodgers 2021 y 29 equipos más

“El idioma más usado en todo el mundo es el inglés mal hablado”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Primeras predicciones 2021.- Tras los primeros 10 días de entrenamientos 2021, se confirma…: Los Dodgers son el róster mejor armado para la temporada.

No obstante, para llegar otra vez a la Serie Mundial tendrán que enfrentarse, no solo a los otros equipos, sino también a la costumbre, ya de dos décadas, sin un campeón de dos años consecutivos. El último equipo que ganó seguido fueron los Yankees, en 1998 a los Padres, 1999 a los Bravos y 2000 a los Mets.

La revisión de las primeras predicciones en Arizona y Florida me dicen que, después de la gente de Los Ángeles, los equipos pueden ordenarse de la manera siguiente, según sus posibilidades de ganar hasta la Serie Mundial…:

Padres, Yankees, Bravos, Mets, Twins, Medias Blancas, Blue Jays, Astros, Rays, Nationals, Atléticos, Cardenales, Angelinos, Medias Rojas, Indios, Cachorros, Philllies, Cerveceros, Rojos, Gigantes, Marineros, Royals, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Tigres, Orioles, Rockies, Piratas.

¡Ojo con los Nationals!.- En la Liga Nacional del Este pueden dar una exhibición notable de buenos juegos, Bravos, Nationals, Mets y Phillies. Incluso, esos cuatro equipos tienen ciertas reservas, tanto de prospectos como de billetes verdes, que a la hora de la hora y bien utilizados, pueden abrir las puertas del beisbol de octubre. El único equipo de esta División fuera de toda esperanza es el de los Piratas.

En las predicciones, los Bravos son cuartos, Mets quintos, Nationals décimo primeros, Phillies décimo octavos y Marlins vigésimo cuartos.

La rotación de los Nationals fue azotada por lesiones el año pasado, pero si esta ves se mantienen saludables, el acucioso y motivador mánager, Dave Martínez, puede sentarse para disfrutar de los lanzamientos de Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin y Jon Lester.

Sí creo que tienen con qué repetir la hazaña de 2019.

Cualquier similitud es… Mis queridos amigos tapatíos, Salvador Quirarte y Armando Navarro, están en pugna por dos o tres asuntos en el manejo de los Charros. Por eso les dedico hoy, la lista de 10 duetos que se pasaron la vida enojados el uno con el otro, pero a la vez lucharon juntos por un equipo…:

Babe Ruth-Mille Huggins, Yankees; Billy Martin-George Steinbrenner, Yankees; Billy Martin-Reggie Jackson, Yankees; Jim Palmer-Earl Weaver, Orioles; Barry Bonds-Jim Leylnd, Piratas. ¿Por qué no, Salvador Quirarte-Armando Navarro, Charros?… Pregunto yo, ¿no?.

