Jhivvan Jackson Surpasses J.J. Barea to become the highest scoring Latino in NCAA history.

(Story Translated from El Nuevo Dia)

The Puerto Rican canastero is in his senior year with the University of Texas San Antonio

The Puerto Rican point guard Jhivvan Jackson recently became the Latin American-born player with the most points in the history of division one NCAA collegiate basketball of the United States. Jhivvan highlighted his Roadrunners team from the University of Texas of San Antonio (UTSA).

In his last year of eligibility, the son of former Panamanian player Leroy Jackson and grandson of Puerto Rican coach, Flor Meléndez scored 2,461 points to surpass his compatriot José Juan Barea, who from 2003 to 2006 scored 2,290 with Northwesthern University.

On the list of top Latin scorers are the Dominicans Luis Flores (2,046) and Felipe López (1,927), plus the Panamanian Rolando Blackman (1,844).

Jackson, who is emerging as a future member of Puerto Rico’s adult National Team, this year averaged 20.4 points with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists with the Roadrunnes, who have four wins in a row, seven in their last eight games. They play 8-6, fourth in the USA-West Conference.

In his third year in the NCAA, the Bayamon native finished as the second best to score nationally with an average of 26.8 points.

To date, he is ranked 86th in the NCAA’s top 100 all-time scorers.