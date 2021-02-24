War of Charros Angustia to Jalisco – Guerra de Charros Angustia a Jalisco

“Intelligence and peace must be united above all, and especially above money” … Nelson Rockefeller.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Dimas Rebolledo, Justiniano García, John De Mars, Víctor González, Pedro Usaguetarrieta and Melquíades Rivas, from Guadalajara, say…: “We are sincere fans of baseball. We can invest money in tickets, souvenirs, food and drinks at the stadium. We were happy with our Charros, until now, when the owners fight so hard.

The six of us who are writing to you today live in Guadalajara, but three of us are from Culiacán, one from Hermosillo and the other two from here. We thank you for your column, advising the logical, peace and baseball.

We have made many friends in the stands of the stadium, we are like a family, and we enjoy charro victories, as well as we suffer intensely our defeats. But what we do not want to suffer is that, due to disagreements between the owners, baseball leaves here, as it already left once to spend decades without the games. We need baseball.

Eduardo Rondón, from Orlando recounts…: “I work eight or more hours a day, six days a week, as a cook’s assistant in a restaurant, carrying a fire all the time, and they pay me $ 500 a week, that’s $ 26,000 per year.

It’s not enough to support my two little girls, and even less will I be able to give them the college education they deserve. I understand that I was not born with bigleaguer skills and that my parents could not afford me my dream of being a doctor. But, anyway, so much difference is unfair.

Because here I have the information that just for playing ball seven months a year, for 14 seasons, Fernando Tatis Jr. will earn 340 million dollars; Mike Trout 426 million 500 thousand for 12 years; and Mookie Betts 365 million also for 12 years. Nothing against them. But it goes wrong in our society. We have to improve it. If my daughters have a father who works so hard, they should be able to go to college financially.

Nichiela Castro, from Nogales, thinks…: “Even if it’s not baseball, please post how the ladies dress worse and worse. Pedro Harapos is already a Prince of Wales next to them, torn and dirty pants that reveal his knees, badly buttoned shirts and slits from under the jackets to below the buttocks ”.

Guerra de Charros Angustia a Jalisco

“La inteligencia y la paz deben estar unidas por encima de todo, y especialmente por encima del dinero”… Nelson Rockefeller.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Dimas Rebolledo, Justiniano García, John De Mars, Víctor González, Pedro Usaguetarrieta y Melquíades Rivas, de Guadalajara, opinan…: “Somos fanáticos sinceros del béisbol. Cuanto podemos lo invertimos en boletos, souvenirs, comidas y bebidas en el estadio. Éramos felices con nuestros Charros, hasta ahora, cuando los propietarios se pelean tan fuerte.

Los seis que le escribimos hoy, vivimos en Guadalajara, pero tres somos de Culiacán, uno de Hermosillo y los otros dos de aquí. Le agradecemos su columna, aconsejando lo lógico, paz y beisbol.

Hemos hecho muchos amigos en las tribunas del estadio, somos como una familia, y disfrutamos las victorias charras, así como sufrimos intensamente nuestras derrotas. Pero lo que sí no queremos sufrir es que, por desavenencias entre los dueños, se vaya el béisbol de aquí, como ya se fue una vez para pasar décadas sin el espectáculo. Necesitamos el beisbol.

Eduardo Rondón, de Orlando relata…: “Trabajo ocho o más horas diarias, durante seis días a la semana, como ayudante del cocinero en un restaurant, llevando fuego todo el tiempo, y me pagan 500 dólares semanales, son 26 mil dólares anuales.

No me alcanza para mantener a mis dos hijitas, y menos podré darles la instrucción universitaria que merecen. Comprendo que no nací con habilidades de bigleaguer y que mis padres no me pudieron pagar mi sueño de ser médico. Pero, de todas maneras es injusta tanta diferencia.

Porque aquí tengo la información de que solo por jugar pelota siete meses al año, durante 14 temporadas, Fernando Tatis hijo cobrará 340 millones de dólares; Mike Trout 426 millones 500 mil por 12 años; y Mookie Betts 365 millones también por 12 años. Nada contra ellos. Pero va mal en nuestra sociedad. Tenemos que mejorarla. Si mis hijas tienen un padre que trabaja tanto, deberían poder ir a la Universidad económicamente cómodas.

Nichiela Castro, de Nogales, opina…: “Aún cuando no sea del beisbol, por favor publique cómo cada vez las damas se visten peor. Ya Pedro Harapos es un Príncipe de Gales al lado de ellas, pantalones rotos y sucios, que dejan ver las rodillas, camisas mal abotonadas y salidas por debajo de los sacos hasta más abajo de las nalgas”.

