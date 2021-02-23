Very Difficult To Hit Four Home Runs In One Game – Muy difícil sacar cuatro jonrones en un juego

“Nobody, not even the doctors, know more about health than we drunkards … Salud, Salud !! … Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow will be Wednesday as well.

César Casadiego, from Culiacán, asks …: “Is it very difficult to get four home runs in a Major League game, how many have achieved it and who?”

Friend Ceso…: There are only 18 on that list. And names like, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, or Alex Rodriguez, four with the most home runs in history are not on that list. Among the other major records, only 3,000 strikeouts have been achieved by as few as 18 pitchers. Perfect games have been 23, and also 23 pitchers have reached 300 victories or more, 500 or more home runs have been hit by 27 and three thousand hits and more by 32.

Additionally, four home runs in a game were seen only once in each decade of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

And after Ed Delahanty was the second to connect them, on July 13, 1896, there weren’t until Lou Gherig, almost 36 years later, on June 3, 1932.

These are the 18 who have achieved the quartet of home runs in a game …: J.D. Martínez, D-backs, September 4, 2017; Scooter Gennett, Reds, June 6, 2017; Josh Hamilton, Rangers, May 8, 2012; Carlos Delgado, Blue Jays, September 25, 2003; Shawn Green, Dodgers, May 23, 2002; Mike Cameron, Mariners, May 2, 2002; Mark Whiten, Cardinals, Sep 7, 1993; Bob Horner, Braves, Jul 6, 1986; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, April 17, 1976; Willie Mays, Giants, April 30, 1961; Rocky Colavito, Indios, June 10, 1959; Joe Adcock, Braves, July 31, 1954; Gil Hodges, Dodgers, Aug 31, 1950; Pat Seerey, White Sox, July 18, 1948; Chuck Klein, Phillies, July 10, 1936; Lou Gehrig, Yankees, June 3, 1932; Ed Delahanty, Phillies, July 13, 1896; Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, May 30, 1894.

Daniel Rojas R. from Barquisimeto, asks …: “How many Latin Americans vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, how many are there in total, what is the average age of the voters, who is the oldest and how old is they?” .

Dano friend …: The voters are more than 400, never the exact number, because some always retire, die or do not want to vote; this year we reached 10 Spanish speakers; the average age of the entire group, between 35 and 92 years old, the oldest is me, with 92 years of holidays.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————————–Español—————————————–

Muy difícil sacar cuatro jonrones en un juego

“Nadie, ni los médicos, saben de la salud más que nosotros, los borrachos… ¡Salud, Salud!!… Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles también lo será.

César Casadiego, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Es muy difícil sacar cuatro jonrones en un juego de Grandes Ligas, cuántos lo han logrado y quiénes?”.

Amigo Ceso…: Solo son 18 en esa lista. Y no aparecen, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, ni Alex Rodríguez, los primeros cuatro con más jonrones en la historia. Entre los otros records de importancia, solo los tres mil strikeouts han sido logrados por tan pocos como 18 lanzadores. Juegos perfectos han sido 23, y también 23 pitchers han llegado a 300 victorias o más, 500 o más jonrones han sido disparados por 27 y tres mil hits y más por 32.

Además, cuatro cuadrangulares en un juego se vieron solo una vez en cada década de los años 60s, 70s, 80s y 90s.

Y después que Ed Delahanty fue el segundo en conectarlos, el 13 de julio de 1896, no los hubo hasta Lou Gherig, casi 36 años después, el 3 de junio de 1932.

Estos son, los 18 que han logrado el cuarteto de cuadrangulares en un juego…: J.D. Martínez, D-backs, 4 de septiembre, 2017; Scooter Gennett, Rojos, 6 de junio, 2017; Josh Hamilton, Rangers, 8 de mayo, 2012; Carlos Delgado, Blue Jays, 25 de septiembre, 2003; Shawn Green, Dodgers, 23 de mayo, 2002; Mike Cameron, Marineros, 2 de mayo, 2002; Mark Whiten, Cardenales, 7 de septiembre, 1993; Bob Horner, Bravos, 6 de julio, 1986; Mike Schmidt, Phillies, 17 de abril, 1976; Willie Mays, Gigantes, 30 de abril, 1961; Rocky Colavito, Indios, 10 de junio, 1959; Joe Adcock, Bravos, 31 de julio, 1954; Gil Hodges, Dodgers, 31 de agosto, 1950; Pat Seerey, White Sox, 18 de julio, 1948; Chuck Klein, Phillies, 10 de julio, 1936; Lou Gehrig, Yankees, 3 de junio, 1932; Ed Delahanty, Phillies, 13 de julio, 1896; Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, 30 de mayo, 1894.

Daniel Rojas R. de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos latinoamericanos votan para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, cuántos son en total, cuál es el promedio de edad de los votantes, quién es el más veterano y qué edad tiene?”.

Amigo Dano…: Los electores somos algo más de 400, nunca número exacto, porque siempre algunos se retiran, se mueren o no quieren votar; este año llegamos a 10 de habla hispana; la edad promedio de todo el grupo, entre los 35 y 92 años, el más viejo soy yo, con 92 festivos años.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5