Update on Puerto Rican Baseball Players For 2021 Season

This was translated from a Summary: By Antolín Maldonado Ríos which appeared in El Nuevo Dia
Francisco Lindor’s trade to the Mets; the arrival of Kike Hernández in Boston and Eddie Rosario in Cleveland; and the return of Yadier Molina to San Luis made headlines in the best baseball in the world
The change that brought shortstop Francisco Lindor to the ranks of the New York Mets, and the signing of Yadier Molina with the Cardinals to return to St. Louis in 2021 after trying free agency, were some of the recent transactions that have involved the main Puerto Rican figures in Major League Baseball.
Francisco Lindor
On January 15, Francisco reached a $ 22.3 million settlement with the Mets, as he was in his final year of eligibility for salary arbitration but did not have to agree on the deal. Regardless, the Mets are expected to negotiate a multi-year deal to retain him beyond 2021.
Everyday we will publish details of another Boricua player and where they will be playing in the 2021 season.
