Updates on Boricuas in the 2021 Season – Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa
Carlos and the Houston Astros finally agreed on the salary for the 2021 Major League Baseball season, agreeing to $ 11.7 million. Thus, they avoided going to the arbitration hearing, although initially they had passed the deadline of January 15 to reach an agreement. Originally, Correa demanded a salary of $ 12.5 million, while the organization offered him the sum of $ 9.75 million. When an agreement was not finalized, a date was set for an arbitration hearing, but in the end they avoided it with the announcement of the deal.
