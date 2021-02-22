The Letters From the Beyond from Yankees to Quirarte and Navarro – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De gente de Yankees a Quirarte y Navarro

“Peace is such a good, that you cannot fancy a better one, or have a more profitable one” … Saint Augustine.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Frank J. Farrell and William Stephen Dévery, who were the first owners of the Yankees, 1903-1915, write today and the letter is to Salvador Quirarte and Armando Navarro, leaders of the owners group of the Charros of Jalisco.

Dear Chava and Mando…: We would have liked to write to you when you celebrate 25 or 50 years united in defense of baseball from Jalisco and Mexico.

However, we send you this letter from the peaceful and charming Más Acá (from beyond), at the worst moment in the history of the Guadalajara team.

It’s a shame. Because you two are as smart as you are prepared, so you must know that to appear as owners of a baseball team is to have very little.

The stadium belongs to the government, the players are yours only for the duration of the contract or until they retire. The rest is the name of the club, and two or three broken bats.

The true and absolute owners of the Charros are the fans, who buy tickets, souvenirs, food and drinks in the stadium and everything that they advertise during the radio and televised games.

The two of us were in charge of the Yankees for 13 years. And in each season there was something about which we thought differently. But one of the two accepted.

We sold the Yankees for $ 480,000 to Jacob Ruppert and Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston, just because we were too old for so many responsibilities. But the truth, then we loved each other as friends much more than before starting that partnership. Now the Yankees, according to “Forbes” magazine, cost 3.7 billion dollars, according to Wall Street, 4.3 billion, and the Steinbrenner family won’t not sell them for any price.

Chava, Mando…: There are two formulas for peace. One is that many times you have to agree with what you do not agree with. The other, clear accounts, everything always on the table, even when one has failed, when some irregularity has been committed.

Please, do not think about yourself but about the fans, the Mexican Pacific League, baseball and its history.

It is like a marriage. The only way for the union to remain is to accept, part and parcel, when it has failed.

And you have a friend who is about to celebrate 53 years of marriage. Ask him.

Chava and Mando friends…: Good luck and good peace. Hugs… Frank and William.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————–Español—————————————-

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De gente de Yankees a Quirarte y Navarro

“La paz es un bien tal, que no puede apetecerse otro mejor, ni poseerse otro más provechoso”… San Agustín.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy escriben Frank J. Farrell y William Stephen Dévery, quienes fueron los primeros dueños de los Yankees, 1903-1915, y la carta es para Salvador Quirarte y Armando Navarro, líderes del grupo de propietarios de los Charros de Jalisco.

Queridos Chava y Mando…: Nos hubiera gustado escribirles cuando celebraran los 25 o 50 años unidos en defensa del beisbol jaliciense y de México.

Sin embargo, les mandamos esta misiva desde el apacible y encantador Más Acá, en el peor momento de la historia del equipo tapatío.

Es una lástima. Porque Uds. dos son tan inteligentes como preparados, por lo que deben saber que aparecer como propietarios de un equipo de beisbol, es tener muy poco.

El estadio es del gobierno, los peloteros son tuyos solo mientras dure el contrato o hasta que se retiren. Lo demás es el nombre del club, y dos o tres bates quebrados.

Los verdaderos y absolutos propietarios de los Charros son los fanáticos, quienes compran boletos, souvenirs, comidas y bebidas en el estadio y todo lo que anuncian durante los juegos radiados y televisados.

Nosotros dos estuvimos al frente de los Yankees durante 13 años. Y en cada temporada hubo algo de lo cual opinábamos diferente. Pero uno de los dos aceptaba.

Vendimos los Yankees por 480 mil dólares a Jacob Ruppert y a Tillinghast L´Hommedieu Huston, solo porque ya estábamos muy viejos para tantas responsabilidades. Pero la verdad, entonces nos queríamos como amigos mucho más que antes de iniciar esa sociedad. Ahora los Yankees, según la revista “Forbes”, cuestan tres mil 700 millones de dólares, según Wall Street, cuatro mil 300 millones, y la familia Steinbrenner no los vende por ningún precio.

Chava, Mando…: Hay dos fórmulas para la paz. Una es que muchas veces uno tiene que estar de acuerdo con lo que no está de cuerdo. La otra, cuentas claras, todo siempre sobre la mesa, incluso cuando uno ha fallado, cuando se ha cometido alguna irregularidad.

Por favor, no piensen en Uds. sino en los fanáticos, en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico, en el beisbol y su historia.

Es como un matrimonio. La única manera de que la unión permanezca, es aceptando, de parte y parte, cuando se ha fallado.

Y Uds. tienen un amigo que está por celebrar sus 53 años de casado. Pregúntenle a él.

Amigos Chava y Mando…: Buena suerte y buena paz. Abrazos… Frank y William.

-o-o-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5