Baseball and the World Against the Coronavirus – El beisbol y el mundo frente al coronavirus

“No human matter deserves much anxiety, not even the most serious problems” … Plato.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIR) – A human issue that has caused great problems for the entire world, and of course, Major League Baseball, is the coronavirus.

This is humanity, more united than ever, at war against that evil.

And the night before last night, the National Director of Allergies and Infections of the United States, the doctor, Anthony Fauci, lined with two masks, one on top of the other, seemed very optimistic about the season 2021. Perhaps honoring the things of Plato , He said…:

“We have the opportunity to enjoy a full season of baseball this time. Even with an audience in the stands, even when not next to each other. There will be restrictions, such as social distance, the use of masks and others. Between 75% and 80% of our population will be vaccinated when the voice of play ball is heard on April 1. And now, the teams are going to allow a limited number of spectators in their exhibition games in Arizona and Florida.

At the same time, Major League Baseball reports, that they have the results of the first exams in training, and that they consider them optimistic, because only nine players and four employees from other areas, were positive. That was 0.3% of the total of 4,336 tested. And in only 11 of the 30 teams, there were infected.

The Dodgers are working intensely together with health officials and the California Government, in search of the formula to allow the largest number of people to enter the stadium, starting on Friday, April 9, when they will inaugurate their season at home, with the visiting Nationals. Before that, from April 1, they will have played a four-game series with the Rockies in Denver and a three-game series with the Athletics in Oakland.

It is assumed that the Dodgers will be able to receive between 20% (11,200) and 25% (14,000) of the total capacity.

But valued Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer believes otherwise about Washington Stadium. At a press conference for Zoom, he said…:

“Fans must be allowed in our stadium one hundred percent. A full house! We have an open store, what is the problem? Like all players, the Nationals miss our audience a lot, we really miss them ”.

Here in Miami, Derek Jeter, owner of the Marlins, said his team has already been allowed to sell 25% of tickets, or 9,300, per game.

“But we hope to increase this number during the season,” he added.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

Español

El beisbol y el mundo frente al coronavirus

“Ningún asunto humano merece mucha ansiedad, ni siquiera los más graves problemas”… Platón.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIR) – Un asunto humano que ha causado grandes problemas al mundo entero, y por supuesto, a las Grandes Ligas, es el coronavirus.

Ésto es la humanidad, más unida que nunca, en guerra contra ese mal.

Y antenoche, el Director Nacional de Alergias e Infecciones de Estados Unidos, el médico, Anthony Fauci, forrado con dos mascarillas, una arriba de la otra, me pareció muy optimista en cuanto a la temporada 2021. Quizá haciendo honor a las cosas de Platón, dijo…:

“Tenemos la oportunidad de disfrutar de una temporada completa de beisbol esta vez. Incluso con público en las tribunas, aún cuando no uno al lado del otro. Habrá restricciones, como la distancia social, el uso de mascarillas y otras. Entre el 75% y el 80% de nuestra población estará vacunada, cuando el primero de abril se oiga la voz de play ball. Y ahora, ya los equipos van permitir un número limitado de espectadores en sus juegos de exhibición en Arizona y en Florida”.

Al mismo tiempo, informa Major League Baseball, que tienen los resultados de los primeros exámenes en los entrenamientos, y que los consideran optimistas, porque solo nueve peloteros y cuatro empleados de otras áreas, resultaron positivos. Eso fue el 0.3% del total de cuatro mil 336 examinados. Y en solo 11 de los 30 equipos, hubo contagiados.

Los Dodgers trabajan intensamente junto con funcionarios de la salud y de la Gobernación de California, en busca de la fórmula para permitir la entrada de la mayor cantidad de público al estadio, a partir del viernes nueve de abril, cuando inaugurarán su campaña en casa, con los Nationals de visita. Antes, desde el primero de abril, habrán jugado una serie de cuatro juegos con los Rockies, en Denver, y otra de tres con los Atléticos, en Oakland.

Se supone que los Dodgers podrán recibir entre un 20% (11 mil 200) y un 25% (14 mil) de la capacidad total.

Pero el valioso lanzador de los Nationals, Max Scherzer cree otra cosa en cuanto al estadio de Washington. En una conferencia de prensa por Zoom, dijo…:

“Los fanáticos deben ser permitidos en nuestro estadio al ciento por ciento. ¡A casa llena! Tenemos un local abierto, ¿cuál es el problema?. Como todos los peloteros, los Nationals echamos mucho de menos a nuestro público, nos hacen mucha falta”.

Aquí, en Miami, Derek Jeter, propietario de los Marlins, dijo que a su equipo le han permitido ya vender el 25% de los boletos, o sea, nueve mil 300, por juego.

“Pero esperamos aumentar este número durante la temporada”, agregó.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5