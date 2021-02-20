Multimillion $ against more $ multimillion $ – Multimillone $ contra má$ multimillone$

“God is male and that is why the sky is blue, otherwise it would be pink” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Falling in the millions.- The pandemic has ruined many people, but not baseball. While Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, has pledged for the next few years for 1,115 million dollars in fees from a few players, such as Francisco Lindor, in San Diego, Peter Seidler has signed five for 993 million.

Record of millions.- And one of these contracts, that of Fernando Tatis Jr., for 340 million, which is a new record, is for 14 years, that is, until the Dominican shortstop has reached 35 years of age. The others, Manny Machado 300 million, Eric Hosmer 144 million, Yu Darvish 126 million, Wil Myer 83 million.

If the checks played, the Mets and Padres would already be classified for the playoffs.

Very valuable Jonathan Villar – The Mets have so much interest in Dominican infielder Jónathan Villar that they have removed right-hander Brad Brach from the roster to give him the spot. They note that in 2019 Jonathan appeared in 162 games, with the Orioles, and that only he and his compatriot, Starlin Castro, have appeared in 300 games as second baseman and shortstop since 2013 and that in addition, he has also played third base, centerfielder and leftfielder.

Marvin Rojo.- The Red Sox are going to prepare the versatile Venezuelan, Marwin Gonzélez, an ambidextrous at bat, to play first base in these training sessions. Then they can use the utility, Bobby Delbec, in any other position …

Now there is a Mexican League.- The Mexican Summer League, which could not play last year, due to the coronavirus, goes directly to the inauguration this time. The Lions of Yucatán inform me that they will open their visit to Campeche between May 21 and 23. In the Kukulcán they will inaugurate immediately, receiving the Olmecs for three matches, from 25 to 27.

Two more teams.- The information from the Yucatecan club also tells me that they are very happy with the appearance in the League of two new franchises, the Águila de Veracruz and the Mariachis de Guadalajara. Which brings the number of teams to 18. They have scheduled 594 games, 66 per team, and then the four playoffs, each to win four of seven. Welcome to the Mexican League, back to the world of action! …

“It is better to go against the world and comply with conscience, than to go against conscience to please the world” … Humberto de Campos.-

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————————–Español—————————————

Multimillone$ contra má$ multimillone$

“Papa Dios es varón y por eso el cielo es azul, en caso contrario sería rosado”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Se caen a millonazos.- La pandemia ha arruinado a mucha gente, pero no a la del beisbol. Mientras Steve Cohén, propietario de los Mets, se ha comprometido para los próximos años por mil 115 millones de dólares en honorarios de unos pocos peloteros, como Francisco Lindor, en San Diego, Peter Seidler ha firmado a cinco por 993 millones.

Record de millones.- Y uno de estos contratos, el de Fernando Tatis hijo, por 340 millones, lo que es un nuevo record, es para 14 años, o sea, hasta que el shortstop dominicano haya cumplido sus 35 de edad. Los otros, Manny Machado 300 millones, Eric Hosmer 144 millones, Yu Darvish 126 millones, Wil Myer 83 millones.

Si los cheques jugaran, ya Mets y Padres estarían clasificados.

Muy valioso Jónathan Villar.- Los Mets tienen tanto interés en el infielder dominicano Jónathan Villar, que han sacado del róster al lanzador derecho, Brad Brach, para darle el sitio. Señalan que en 2019 Jónathan apareció en 162 juegos, con los Orioles, y que solo él y su compatriota, Stanley Castro, han aparecido en 300 juegos como segunda base y shortstop desde 2013 y que además, también ha jugado en tercera base, centerfielder y leftfielder.

Marvin Rojo.- Los Medias Rojas van a preparar en estos entrenamientos al versátil venezolano, Marwin Gonzélez, ambidextro al bate, para que juegue en primera base. Entonces podrán utilizar al utílity, Bobby Delbec, en cualquier otra posición…

Ahora sí hay Liga Mexicana.- La Liga Mexicana de Verano, que no pudo jugar el año pasado, debido al coronavirus, va en directo hacia la inauguración de esta vez. Los Leones de Yucatán me informan que ellos inaugurarán de visita en Campeche entre el 21 y el 23 de mayo. En el Kukulcán inaugurarán en seguida, recibiendo a los Olmecas para tres encuentros, del 25 al 27.

Dos equipos más.- La información del club Yucateco me dice también que están muy contentos por la aparición en la Liga de dos nuevas franquicias, el Águila de Veracruz y los Mariachis de Guadalajara. Lo que eleva el número de equipos a 18. Han programado 594 juegos, 66 por equipo, y después los cuatro playoffs, cada uno a ganar cuatro de siete. ¡Bienvenida la Liga Mexicana, de regreso al mundo de la acción!…

“Es mejor ir contra el mundo y cumplir con la conciencia, que ir contra la conciencia para complacer al mundo”… Humberto de Campos.-

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5