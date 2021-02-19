They Protest Signing Bauer for $102 million

“If baseball is not a business, General Motors is a sport”… Jim Murray

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** Colombian catcher from Arjona Bolívar, Ronaldo Hernández, arrives at the Red Sox with such a halo that a scout told me…: “On the bat and on the arm, this boy has all the credentials to be the Johnny Bench of this time ”. The 23-year-old Ronaldo was the product of a four-player trade that led the Rays to two Boston pitching prospects. In five years in the minors, Ronaldo has hit 293, 41 homers, 218 RBIs … ** Bartolo Colón, who will celebrate his 48 years of age on May 24, did not play in 2020, because he had been hired by the Acereros de Monclova, and there was no Mexican season due to the pandemic. But this time he does travel to Mexico, even though he wants to retire pitching for the Mets. He just told ESPN’s Marly Rivera …: “The Mets were something special for me. I have played with 10 major league teams, but the way the other players of treated me, as well as the great executives and even the kitchen staff, everyone! Was astonishing. And the Mets fans are the best in the world. If I could decide, I would retire pitching with the Mets. With them I want to finish my career ”.

** The minor leagues will be completely different this year. To begin with, instead of more than 400 teams, there will be only 120, four from each organization, one class A low, another class A high, one double A and the other triple A. Before there were up to 12 teams from one home. The franchises will be close to the headquarters of the big team. All triple A, about 200 miles … ** In Los Angeles, fans and journalists have protested the Dodgers acquisition of Trevor Bauer, even though the 30-year-old right-hander won the Cy Young last year with 5-4, 1.73. They allege that that was a shortened season, which does not say what the man can achieve by starting 35 games instead of 11. And they point out how in 2019 he had horrible finishes, 2-5, 6.39. The president of baseball operations of the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, said he was surprised by such disagreement, “since in 2019 he was injured, and if he is the best free agent pitcher.” The biggest problem is that he has signed him for 102 million dollars for three seasons, like this, 40 million in 2021, 45 million in 2022 and 17 million in 2023 …

———————————————————Español—————————————

Protestan por firmar a Bauer por 102 MDD

“Si el beisbol no es un negocio, la Géneral Motors es un deporte”… Jim Murray

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** El catcher colombiano de Arjona, Bolívar, Ronaldo Hernández, llega a los Medias Rojas con una aureola tal, que un scout me dijo…: “En el bate y en el brazo, este muchacho tiene con qué ser el Johnny Bench de esta época”. Ronaldo, de 23 años, fue producto de un cambio de cuatro peloteros que llevó los Rays a dos prospectos del pitcheo del Boston. En cinco años por las menores, Ronaldo ha bateado para 293, 41 jonrones, 218 impulsadas… ** Bartolo Colón, quien celebrará sus 48 años de edad el 24 de mayo, no jugó en 2020, porque lo habían contratado los Acereros de Monclova, y no hubo temporada mexicana debido a la pandemia. Pero esta vez sí viaja a México, aún cuando quiere retirarse lanzando para los Mets. Acaba de expresarle a Marly Rivera, de ESPN…: “Los Mets fueron para mí algo especial. He jugado con 10 equipos de Grandes Ligas, pero la manera como los demás peloteros de ellos me trataron, igual que los grandes ejecutivos y hasta el personal de la cocina, ¡todos!, fue de asombro. Y los fanáticos de los Mets son los mejores del mundo. Si pudiera decidirlo, me retiraría lanzando con los Mets. Con ellos deseo terminar mi carrera”.

** Las ligas menores serán completamente diferentes este año. Para comenzar, en vez de más de 400 equipos, serán solo 120, cuatro de cada organización, uno clase A baja, otro clase A alta, uno doble A y el otro triple A. Antes hubo hasta 12 equipos de una casa. Las franquicias serán cercanas a la sede del equipo grande. Todas las triple A, a unas 200 millas… ** En Los Ángeles, fanáticos y periodistas han protestado por la adquisición de Trevor Bauer por los Dodgers, no obstante que el derecho, de 30 años, ganó el Cy Young el año pasado, con 5-4, 1.73. Alegan que esa fue una temporada chucuta, que no dice lo que puede lograr el hombre abriendo 35 juegos en vez de 11. Y señalan cómo en 2019 tuvo finales horribles, de 2-5, 6.39. El presidente de operaciones de beisbiol de los Dodgers, Andrew Friwdman, se dice sorprendido por tal desacuerdo, “ya que en 2019 estuvo lesionado, y si se trata del mejor pitcher agente libre”. El problema mayor es que lo han firmado por 102 millones de dólares para tres temporadas, así, 40 millones 2021, 45 millones 2022 y 17 millones 2023…

