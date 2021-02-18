Dodgers With Tremendous Roster For This Year – Dodgers con tremendo róster para este año

“That they speak or write badly about one is frightening … But there is something worse …: and that is that they do not speak or write about one” … Oscar Wilde.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: We are 41 days away from the opening of the 2021 season. One of the honors of these dates is being the starting pitcher. Who has the record for the most starts in these games, and which Latin Americans are leaders in opening games open by franchise?

The answer is sent by my friends at Yardbarker…: Steve Carlton, 14, Phillies… Félix Hernández, from Venezuela, 11, Mariners; Juan Marichal, from the Dominican Republic, 10, Gigantes; Mario Soto, Dominican, six, Reds; Jorge de la Rosa, from Mexico, two, Rockies; Ubaldo Jiménez, Dominican, two, Rockies.

From World Series to Opening Day – The 2020 World Series winners, the Dodgers, are the best team as the opening of training camps and Opening Day approach.

Is it true? Well, no team has won consecutive World Series for 21 years. The last was the Yankees, who collected three, 1998-2000. But the Dodgers have never been winners in a row. To win their first World Series, it took them 72 years, 1883-1955, and last October they had lived 32 autumns without tasting victorious champagne. In all their history they have won seven Series.

But there are five teams that have never won it…: Padres, two-zero; Rangers, two-zero; Rays, two-zero; Brewers, one-zero and Mariners, zero-zero. The Mariners are thus the only one of the 30 teams that has not reached the World Series.

The 2021 Dodgers roster.- So, are the Dodgers a bad organization, one more team?

No sir. Only they are not regular winners. The Yankees have won 27 World Series.

But a roster with a rotation like that of the Dodgers 2021 is not mediocre. Star six, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Trevor Bauer, Julio Urías, Trevor May and David Price. And in the bullpen, Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen, Corey Knebel and Brusdar Graterol.

In the other positions, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Will Smith, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock and Gavin Lux. In addition, the manager, Dave Roberts, has shown signs of being very good, he has been the first descendant of Asians and the first black to lead until winning the World Series.

Dodgers con tremendo róster para este año

“Que hablen o escriban mal de uno es espantoso… Pero hay algo peor…: y es que no hablen ni escriban de uno”… Oscar Wilde.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Estamos a 41 días de la inauguración de la temporada 2021. Uno de los honores de estas fechas es ser el pitcher abridor. ¿Quién tiene el récord de más aperturas en estos juegos, y cuáles latinoamericanos son líderes en juegos inaugurales abiertos por franquicia?.

La respuesta la envían mis amigos de Yardbarker…: Steve Carlton, 14, Phillies… Félix Hernández, de Venezuela, 11, Marineros; Juan Marichal, de Dominicana, 10, Gigantes; Mario Soto, dominicano, seis, Rojos; Jorge de la Rosa, de México, dos, Rockies; Ubaldo Jiménez, dominicano, dos, Rockies.

De la Serie Mundial al Día Inaugural.- Los Dodgers, ganadores de la Serie Mundial 2020, son el mejor equipo al acercarse la apertura de los campos de entrenamientos y el Día Inaugural.

¿Será cierto? Bueno, hace 21 años que ningún equipo gana Series Mundiales consecutivas. El último fueron los Yankees, quienes coleccionaron tres, 1998-2000. Pero los Dodgers nunca han sido ganadores seguidos. Para ganar su primera Serie Mundial, necesitaron 72 años, 1883-1955, y en octubre pasado habían vivido 32 otoños sin saborear la champaña victoriosa. En toda su historia han ganado siete Series.

Pero hay cinco equipos que nunca la han ganado…: Padres, de dos-cero; Rangers, de dos-cero; Rays, de dos-cero; Cerveceros, de una-cero y Marineros, de cero-cero. Los Marineros son pues, el único de los 30 equipos, que no ha llegado a la Serie Mundial.

El róster de los Dodgers 2021.- Entonces, ¿son los Dodgers una mala organización, un más equipo?

No, señor. Solo que no son ganadores asíduos. Los Yankees han ganado 27 Series Mundiales.

Pero no es mediocre un róster con una rotación como la de los Dodgers 2021. Seis estelares, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Trevor Bauer, Julio Urías, Trevor May y David Price. Y en el bullpén, Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen, Corey Knebel y Brusdar Graterol.

En las otras posiciones, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Will Smith, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock y Gavin Lux. Además, el manager, Dave Roberts, ha dado señales de ser muy bueno, ha sido el primer descendiente de asiáticos y el primer negro en dirigir hasta la ganar la Serie Mundial.

