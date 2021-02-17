The War of the Horsemen Would be Better if it Were Peace – La guerra de los Charros sería mejor si fuera la paz

“The problem with girls today is that they get excited about nothing and end up living with it” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you inform me from where you are writing to me?

José R. Alvarado O. de Urachice, retired umpire, comments and asks…: “They lent me your book‘ 5000 Years of Baseball ’. It is truly a jewel of our sport. The content is extraordinary, a unique work. I really congratulate you. How many years of work did it take you to carry it out?

Friend Peperre…: Thanks to whoever lent you the book and thanks to you for reading and writing to me. The material was the product of my research since 1960, but not especially for that work, but for my daily work. The book appeared in 2007, I was writing it for a year and it spent about six months in editing and printing. So, to see it circulate, it took me 47 years between one thing and the other.

Samuel Rigodiño, from Guadalajara, asks …: “Why hasn’t he thought about the disaster of the Charros (Horsemen) de Jalisco team?”

Friend Sam…: Because Salvador Quilarte has informed me very well from his point of view; On the other hand, Armando Navarro does not answer my calls, which have been eight. I think it is correct to listen to both parties. In any case, I remind both of you that no one has won a war in this world, and that we are full of how great, how great and how generous peace is. And the old adage …: “A bad arrangement is always much better than a good war.”

Douglas Martínez, from Guatire, asks, exposes and protests…: Why does the manager exist today? . I ask him because there is disrespect for him and for the public. Players play without interest, without desires. They hit a ground ball and trot to first, they don’t run to hit the shot. If they hit a fly, they stand on the batter’s box to see if the ball goes home run. In addition, you do not see the image of baseball players, or even athletes, with chains the thickness of those of dogs around their necks, scandalous bracelets, rings with huge diamonds, black hair painted blonde, shirts on the outside, etc, etc. Much indiscipline. They may have enormous talent for being bigleaguers, but the quality of play has declined a lot, and very low in the last two decades. No wonder watching a game of more than three hours is boring.

What is happening?”.

Friend Doug… What you say happens happens.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

La guerra de los Charros sería mejor si fuera la paz

“El problema de las muchachas de hoy día es que se emocionan por nada y terminan viviendo con eso”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Me informaste desde dónde me escribes?.

José R. Alvarado O. de Urachice, umpire retirado, comenta y pregunta…: “Me prestaron su libro ‘5000 Años de Beisbol’. Es verdaderamente una joya de nuestro deporte. El contenido es extraordinario, una obra inigualable. De verdad, lo felicito. ¿Cuántos años de trabajo le llevó llevarla a cabo?”.

Amigo Peperre…: Gracias a quien te prestó el libro y gracias a tí por leerme y por escribirme. El material fue producto de mis investigaciones desde 1960, pero no especialmente para esa obra, sino para mi trabajo diario. El libro apareció en 2007, estuve escribiéndolo durante un año y pasó unos seis meses en edición e impresión. Así que, para verlo circular, me tomó 47 años entre una cosa y la otra.

Samuel Rigodiño, de Guadalajara, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no ha opinado acerca del desastre del equipo de los Charros de Jalisco?”.

Amigo Sam…: Porque Salvador Quilarte me ha informado muy bien desde su punto de vista; en cambio, Armando Navarro no responde a mis llamadas, que han sido ocho. Creo correcto oír a las dos partes. De todas maneras, les recuerdo a ambos que nadie ha ganado una guerra en este mundo, y que estamos llenos de lo mucho de bueno, de grande y de generosa que es la paz. Y al viejo adagio…: “Siempre es mucho mejor un mal arreglo que una buena guerra”.

Douglas Martínez, de Guatire, pregunta, expone y protesta…: ¿Para qué existe el mánager hoy en día? . Se lo pregunto porque hay irrespeto para él y para el público. Juegan sin interés, sin deseos. Batean un roletazo y trotan a primera, no corren para batir el tiro. Si conectan un fly, se paran en la caja de bateo a ver si la bola se va de jonrón. Además, no se les ve estampa de peloteros, ni de deportistas siquiera, con cadenas del grueso de las de los perros al cuello, pulseras escandalosas, sortijas con enormes brillantes, cabellos negros pintados de rubio, camisas por fuera, etc, etc. Mucha indisciplina. Podrán tener un talento enorme para ser bigleaguers, pero la calidad de juego ha decaído mucho, y muy bajo en las últimas dos décadas. Con razón aburre ver un juego de más tres horas.

¿Qué es lo que sucede?”.

Amigo Doug… Sucede eso que tú dices que sucede.

ATGracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

