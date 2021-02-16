Scouts don’t sign in the streets – Scouts no firman por esas calles

“It is not enough to know the Rules of baseball, we also need to understand its philosophy” … Juan Loayza.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today is Post Office Day, and tomorrow is Wednesday as well. Did you inform from where you write to me?

Hector Marcano, from Adelaide Australia, asks…: “How did you find out that Pete Rose was betting on baseball games. Incredible that in the United States they forgive murderers and get out of jail, and Pete cannot be forgiven, much less than killing someone. Long live Pete Rose forever !; it was a pleasure to watch him play.

Friend Jeity…: Pete never hid that he was a gambler. He bet on everything, “that it is going to rain this afternoon”, “that the license plate of the first car that passes ends in an even number”. He also made no secret that he bet on baseball, but always that his team would win.

Richard Araujo, distinguished journalist and great friend from Ponce, Puerto Rico, suggests, after the new Rules…: “So, the time is coming to organize a genuine baseball league; and start calling the current one as “Major Fantasy Baseball” or “MFB.”

José L. Cevallos P. from Mazatlán, asks…: “Without any runner on base and the batter with three balls, they throw a wild pitch. The ball goes to the dead ball zone. Does the second go to the batter?

Friend Pepe …: When the ball is dead, it corresponds to a base. Since he was at home plate, only first available, despite the wild pitch. This is how my friend, the leader of the Caribbean umpires, Juan Loayza, dictated it to me.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Is it true, as I have read, that Jackie Róbinson was not the first black in the Major Leagues in 1947, but Moses Fleetwoot Walker in 1884?”

Friend Manolo …: Not many affirm that Róbinson was “the first black in the Major Leagues”, but the first in the 20th century. The story of Moses is authentic. And now previous cases have appeared.

Jorge A. Taborda P. from Barquisimeto, asks…: “Do you know prospects who have been discovered in the streets by scouts, and who have been great players without having gone through Academies? … Is it allowed in scouting events to give them the opportunity to a boy who is watching from the stands with his old glove? ”.

Friend Yoyo …: Scouts are not looking for prospects on the streets, but in high schools, in international competitions, in Academies and in try outs, in which anyone can participate.

Scouts no firman por esas calles

“No basta con conocer las Reglas del beisbol, también necesitamos comprender su filosofía”… Juan Loayza.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Hoy, es Día del Correo, y mañana miércoles también. ¿Informaste desde dónde me escribes?

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide Australia, pregunta…: “¿Cómo descubrieron que Pete Rose apostaba en juegos de beisbol. Increíble que en los Estados Unidos perdonen a asesinos y salgan de la cárcel, y a Pete no puedan perdonarlo, por mucho menos que matar a alguien. ¡Viva Pete Rose por siempre!; era un placer verlo jugar”.

Amigo Jeity…: Pete jamás ocultó que fuera apostador. Apostaba en todo, “a que va a llover esta tarde”, “a que la placa del primer carro que pase termina en número par”. Tampoco ocultó que apostara en el béisbol, pero siempre a que su equipo ganaría.

Richard Araujo, insigne periodista y gran amigo, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, sugiere, tras las nuevas Reglas…: “Entonces, se acerca la hora de organizar una Liga de beisbol genuino; y comenzar a llamar a la actual como “Major Fantasy Baseball” o “MFB”.

José L. Cevallos P. de Mazatlán, consulta…: “Sin corredor alguno en base y el bateador con tres bolas, lanzan wild pitch. Le pelota va a zona de bola muerta. ¿Le corresponde la segunda al bateador?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Cuando la bola queda muerta, le corresponde una base. Como él estaba en home, solo hasta primera, no obstante el wild pitch. Así me lo dictó mi amigo, el jerarca de los umpires del Caribe, Juan Loayza.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Es cierto, como he leído, que Jackie Róbinson no fue el primer negro en Grandes Ligas en 1947, sino Moses Fleetwoot Walker en 1884?”.

Amigo Manolo…: No muchos afirman que Róbinson fuera “el primer negro en Grandes Ligas”, sino el primero en el Siglo XX. La historia de Moses es auténtica. Y ahora han aparecido casos anteriores.

Jorge A. Taborda P. de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Conoce prospectos que han sido descubiertos en las calles por scouts, y que han sido grandes jugadores sin haber pasado por Academias?… ¿Es permitido en los eventos cazatalentos darle la oportunidad a un muchacho que está mirando desde las gradas con su guante viejo?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Los scouts no andan buscando prospectos por las calles, sino en high schools, en competencias internacionales, en las Academias y en los try outs, en los cuales puede participar todo el que quiera.

