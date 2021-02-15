The Letters from the Beyond Hank Aaron’s to Nelson Cruz – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá La de Hank Aaron para Nelson Cruz

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it, is like wrapping a gift and never giving it”… William Arthur Ward.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Nelson…: I celebrate that the Twins have kept you on their roster for this year. You are one of the hitters worth seeing the ball hit.

Well, you’ve already have 417 home runs in your 16 years as a bigleaguer, plus 17 in the postseason, 11 series, including two World Series, 2020 and 2011.

As you may have found out, I died in 2021, 16 days after my 87th birthday; And I played until I was 42, when I had shot 755 for-the-street. Well, then that extraordinary hitter named Barry Bonds came out, and he knocked me out of the lead, at 762. What kind of strike zone dominance that boy had! Something that seems beyond human.

You are a good home run hitter and it is very difficult to be. Imagine, Babe Ruth left his record of 714 home runs eighty six years ago, and do you know how many of us have hit more than 600 in history? … Well, just nine, so I feel very honored to belong to the group …: Bonds 762, I 755, Ruth 714, Alex Rodríguez 696, your glorious compatriot, Albert Pujols 662, Willie Mays 660, Ken Grifffey son 630, Jim Thome 612, Sammy Sosa 609.

And can you imagine, my dear Nelson, that there was a Major League team without a home run leader 48 years ago, since 1973? Yes, no Pirate has done it since Willie Stargel in 1973, when he shot 44.

Even more remarkable is that the last team leaders with 50 or more home runs in a season have been just three…: Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton, 59 in 2017; Mets, Pete Alonso, 53 in 2019; Yankees, Aaron Judge, 52 in 2017.

That is why in Las Matas de Santa Cruz, of your Dominican of the soul, they must be very proud and very festive for the child they have had.

You can imagine why your 417 home runs are so significant, if you take into account that we have already been very close to 20 thousand who have played in the Major Leagues, and only 61, a minimum percentage, have hit more than 400 home runs.

No wonder in Minnesota they didn’t think much of it to secure you a place on this year’s roster, and paying you no less than 13 million dollars … Well, the most I charged was 240 thousand dollars, but then it was the highest fees in history of baseball. I am very satisfied with what they paid me.

Friend Nelson, I hope you have such a 2021 season, that you force the Twins to sign you for 2022 for another 13 million or something more. Lots of optimistic hugs… Hank.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá La de Hank Aaron para Nelson Cruz

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Nelson…: Celebro que los Twins te hayan mantenido en su róster para este año. Eres de los bateadores que vale la pena ver cómo sacan la bola.

Bueno ya llevas 417 jonrones en tus 16 años de bigleaguer, más 17 en postemporada, 11 series, incluyendo dos Series Mundiales, 2020 y 2011.

Como te habrás enterado, morí en 2021, a 16 días de cumplir mis 87; y jugué hasta los 42, cuando había disparado 755 para-la-calle. Bueno, después surgió ese extraordinario bateador llamado Barry Bonds, y me desalojó del liderazgo, con 762. ¡Qué clase de dominio de la zona de strike tuvo ese muchacho! Algo que parece más allá de lo humano.

Tú eres un buen jonronero y es muy difícil serlo. Imgínate, Babe Ruth dejó su récord de 714 hace 86 años, y ¿sabes cuántos hemos sacado más de 600 en la historia?… Pues, apenas nueve, por lo que me siento muy honrado de pertenecer al grupo…: Bonds 762, yo 755, Ruth 714, Alex Rodríguez 696, tu glorioso compatriota, Albert Pujols 662, Willie Mays 660, Ken Grifffey hijo 630, Jim Thome 612, Sammy Sosa 609.

¿Y te puedes imaginar, mi querido Nelson, que haya un equipo de Grandes Ligas sin líder jonronero hace 48 años, desde 1973? Sí, ningún Pirata lo ha conseguido desde Willie Stargel en 1973, cuando disparó 44.

Más notable aún es que los últimos líderes de sus equipos con 50 o más cuadrangulares en una temporada hayan sido solo tres…: Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton, 59 en 2017; Mets, Pete Alonso, 53 en 2019; Yankees, Aaron Judge, 52 en 2017.

Por eso en Las Matas de Santa Cruz, de tu Dominicana del alma, deben estar muy orgullosos y muy de fiesta por el hijo que han tenido.

Puedes imaginarte por qué son tan significativos tus 417 jonrones, si tomas en cuenta que hemos sido ya muy cerca de 20 mil quienes hemos jugado en Grandes Ligas, y apenas 61, un mínimo porcentaje, hemos disparado más de 400 cuadrangulares.

Con razón en Minnesota no lo pensaron mucho para asegurarte un sitio en el róster de este año, y pagándote nada menos que 13 millones de dólares… Bueno, lo máximo que yo cobré fueron 240 mil dólares, pero entonces eran los mayores honorarios en la historia del beisbol. Estoy muy satisfecho por lo que me pagaban.

Amigo Nelson, espero tengas tal temporada 2021, que obligues a los Twins a firmarte para 2022 por otros 13 millones o algo más. Muchos abrazos de optimismo… Hank.

