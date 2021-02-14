Private Induction into the Hall of Fame – Elevación en privado en el Hall de la Fama

“Solitude is very beautiful … when you have someone to tell it to” … Gustavo Adolfo Becquer.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I am informed by the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, via email, that they believe the pandemic will continue to be a threat at the end of July. Therefore, all the events around Sunday, July 25, have been canceled, less the induction of those elected in 2020.

But they also let me know that Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, will not receive their niches and their plates in view of some 40 thousand spectators, outdoors, in the traditional Clark Sports Center.

And they explain…: “We have prepared an alternative plan, turning the event into a television event. It will be all in private, indoors, only with the presence of the essentials, and under the required guidance provided by the health authorities of the State of New York ”.

Last year and for the same reasons, all the events were canceled. And until the day before yesterday, they had remained scheduled, without modifications, for the weekend of July 23-25.

The others elevated to the Hall of Fame in the same act, will be, the winner of the Ford C. Frick Award 2021 trophy, as narrator, Al Michaels; and Ken Harrelson, who won that same award in 2020; plus the journalists of 2020 and 2021, David Montgómery, Nick Cafardo and Dick Kaegel.

Speaking of Cooperstown, my dear friends, Radhamés Bonilla and Tony Grullón, send me interesting work about the 18 members of the Hall of Fame who have participated in Caribbean Series. Enjoy it…:

The Caribbean Series has been 63, in two stages, one of 12 and the other of 51. So far, 18 who have played in the event, reached the Hall of Fame…: Monte Irvin, Cuba, 1949; Hoyt Wilhelm, Cuba, 1951; Willard Brown Puerto Rico, 1951-1953; Luis Aparicio, Venezuela, 1954; Willie Mays, P.R. 1955; Roberto Clemente, P.R. 1955-1958; Jim Bunning, Cuba, 1957; Tom LaSorda, Cuba, 1959; Orlando Cepeda, P.R. 1960; Tany Pérez and Reggie Jackson, PR, 1971; Rod Carew, Venezuela, 1972; Frank Robinson, P.R. Rickey Henderson, P.R. 1980; Roberto Alomar, P.R. and Pedro Martínez Dominicana 1995; Iván Rodríguez, P.R. 1996 and Vladimir Guerrero, Dominican, 2002.

Curious …: In the last 25 years, a quarter of a century!, only one of the HOF in the Series. And there were nine in the first 12, but only another nine in the 51 of the second stage.

—————————————————-Español———————————-

Elevación en privado en el Hall de la Fama

“La soledad es muy hermosa… cuando se tiene alguien a quien decírselo”… Gustavo Adolfo Becquer.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me informan desde el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, a través de email, como consideran que a fines de julio la pandemia seguirá siendo una amenaza. Por eso, todos los actos alrededor del domingo 25 de julio, han sido cancelados, menos la elevación de los elegidos en 2020.

Pero, igualmente me hacen saber que Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, no recibirán sus nichos y sus placas a la vista de unos 40 mil espectadores, al aire libre, en el tradicional Clark Sports Center.

Y me explican…: “Hemos preparado un plan alternativo, convirtiendo el acto en un evento de televisión. Será todo en privado, bajo techo, solo con la presencia de los imprescindibles, y bajo la guía requerida que nos suministrarán las autoridades de salud del Estado de Nueva York”.

El año pasado y por los mismos motivos, fueron cancelados todos los actos. Y hasta anteayer, se habían mantenido programados, sin modificaciones, para el fin de semana 23-25 de julio.

Los otros elevados al Hall de la Fama en el mismo acto, serán, el ganador del trofeo Ford C. Frick Award 2021, como narrador, Al Michaels; y Ken Harrelson, quien obtuvo ese mismo premio en 2020; más los periodistas del 2020 y 2021, David Montgómery, Nick Cafardo y Dick Kaegel.

Hablando de Cooperstown, mis queridos amigos, Radhamés Bonilla y Tony Grullón, me hacen llegar interesante trabajo acerca de los 18 miembros del Hall de la Fama que han participado en Series del Caribe. Disfrútenlo…:

Las Series del Ca­ribe han sido 63, en dos etapas, una de 12 y la otra de 51. Hasta ahora, 18 que han jugado en el evento, llegaron al Hall de la Fama…: Monte Irvin, Cuba, 1949; Hoyt Wil­helm, Cuba, 1951; Wi­llard Brown Puerto Rico, 1951-1953; Luis Apa­ricio, Venezuela, 1954; Willie Mays, P.R. 1955; Roberto Cle­mente, P.R. 1955-1958; Jim Bunning, Cuba, 1957; Tom LaSorda, Cuba, 1959; Orlando Cepeda, P.R. 1960; Tany Pérez y Reg­gie Jackson, PR, 1971; Rod Carew, Venezuela, 1972; Frank Robinson, P.R. Rickey Henderson, P.R. 1980; Rober­to Alomar, P.R. y Pedro Martínez Domini­cana 1995; Iván Rodrí­guez, P.R. 1996 y Vladimir Guerrero, Dominicana, 2002.

Curioso…: En los últimos 25 años, ¡un cuarto de Siglo!, solo uno del HOF en la Series. Y hubo nueve en las primeras 12, pero solo otros nueve en las 51 de la segunda etapa.

