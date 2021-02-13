This is some of the data on the baseball HOF voting provided in a previous article by contributing writer, Mr. Juan Vene. We though that this was was so interesting that we decided to edit and republish this section separately for our readers to appreciate the history of the votes and what percentage of the votes players received.
—————————————–HOF Votes Over 90%——————————
134 players have been inducted in 150 years of Major League Baseball. This indicates that the average is less than one annually, only 0.89. In addition, about 20,000 players have gone through the majors. Proving this is a very exclusive club membership.
This is the honorable list of players who had been voted in with more than 90% or more of the vote:
Mariano Rivera 100%, Derek Jeter 99.75%, Ken Griffey Jr. 99.32%, Tom Seaver 98.84%, Nolan Ryan 98.79%, Cal Ripken Jr. 98.53%; Ty Cobb 98.23%, George Brett 98.19%, Hank Aaron 97.83%, Tony Gwynn 97.61%, Randy Johnson 97.27%, Chipper Jones 97.20%, Greg Maddux 97.19%, Mike Schimidt 96.52%, Johnny Bench 96.42, Steve Carlton 95.82%, Babe Ruth 95.13, Honus Wagner 95.13, Rickie Hénderson, 94.81%, Willie Mays 94.68%, Carl Yastrzemski 94.63%, Bob Feller 93.75%, Reggie Jackson 93.62%, Ted Willams 93.38%, Stan Musial 93.24%, Vladimir Guerrero 92.90%, Roberto Clemente 92.69%, Jim Palmer 92.57%, Brooks Robinson 91.98%, Tom Glavine 91.94%, Wade Boggs 91.86%, Ozzie Smith 91.74%, Pedro Martínez 91: 07%, Christy Mathewson 90.71, Rod Carew 90.52%, Roberto Alomar 90.00%.
Recent Articles
- Play Ball for MLB 2021 – Play ball para la pelota MLB 2021 February 13, 2021
- Stats on Getting Voted Into the Exclusive Baseball HOF February 13, 2021
- The 2021 National League Still Has No Designated Hitter – Sigue sin designado la Liga Nacional 2021 February 12, 2021
- MLB ANNOUNCES GAME TIMES FOR 2021 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE February 12, 2021
- The Reason For The Long Games – El motivo de los juegos tan largos February 11, 2021
- D. Ortiz Accused of Gender Violence February 11, 2021
- Four Latinos Figure To Fight For First NL Triple Crown Since 1937 February 9, 2021
- FIRST WORKOUT DATES AND PHOTO DAYS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SPRING TRAINING PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD February 9, 2021
- Academies charge 50% of the bonuses – Academias cobran el 50% de los bonos February 8, 2021
- The Letters from Beyond F.D. Roosevelt to Pte. Joe Biden ) Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De F.D. Roosevelt al Pte. Joe Biden February 8, 2021