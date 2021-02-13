Play Ball for MLB 2021 – Play ball para la pelota MLB 2021

“Love is a mystery. Everything in him are phenomena to which more inexplicable. Everything about him is illogical. Everything about him is vague and absurd”… Gustavo Adolfo Becquer.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The good news is that everything is scheduled for Major League Baseball 2021, as in those times we call normal. The bad news is that we do not know how Mr. Covit-19 and the vaccines will react.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays plan to start the season at their training stadium in Dunedin, Florida, but are prepared to move to Toronto, depending on the success of those vaccinated.

For more than a century, there was only one opening game, in honor of Cincinnati, for being the cradle of professional baseball in 1869. But this will be the fourth time in a row that, by television orders, the first day of the game will put 30 teams on display.

Thus, this year, for example, ESPN will broadcast four games on the inaugural Thursday, April 1…: Blue Jays-Yankees, at 1:05 pm; at 4:10 pm. Dodgers in Colorado; at 7:10 pm. Mets in Washington; and at 10:05, White Sox in Anaheim (ET). They call this a quadrupleheader.

ESPN will continue with a daily game for seven dates, including “Sunday Night Baseball” on April 4 at 8:37 pm. with the Angels in Chicago.

FOX will enter the play on Saturday the 3rd, televising Braves in Philadelphia, at 4:05; and at 8:10, Dodgers in Colorado.

National television will broadcast the remainder of the calendar almost daily, including the Sunday game on TBS.

Of course, to televise four games in one day, one or more extra innings would be a hindrance. That’s why the runner placed on second base in every extra inning. That is why the idea of ​​declaring the games over at the close of the ninth inning, whatever the scoreboard goes, that is, we will have what we have never had, games tied for reasons other than rain or lack of lighting.

The final day of the season will be Sunday, October 3, when all games will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Mets training games. – The Mets training games will begin on Monday, March 1, against the Marlins, in Jupiter. The first at their home, Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, will be the next day, Tuesday the second, with the Astros visiting. In total, they will face the Marlins, Astros, Nationals and Cardinals six times.

Play ball para la pelota MLB 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La buena noticia es que todo está programado para las Grandes Ligas 2021, como en aquellas épocas que llamamos normales. La noticia mala es que ignoramos cómo reaccionarán míster Covit-19 y las vacunas.

Entre tanto, los Blue Jays planifican comenzar la temporada en su estadio de entrenamientos, en Dunedín, Florida, pero preparados a mudarse a Toronto, según el éxito de los vacunados.

Durante más de un Siglo, hubo un solo juego inaugural, en honor a Cincinnati, por haber sido la cuna del béisbol profesional en 1869. Pero esta será la cuarta vez en fila que, por órdenes de la televisión, el primer día de juego pondrá en actividad a los 30 equipos.

Así, este año, por ejemplo, ESPN transmitirá el jueves inaugural, primero de abril, cuatro juegos…: Blue Jays-Yankees, a la 1:05 pm; a las 4:10 pm. Dodgers en Colorado; a las 7:10 pm. Mets en Washington; y a las 10:05, Medias Blancas en Anaheim (horas del Este). Ellos llaman ésto, un quadrupleheader.

ESPN continuará con un juego diario durante siete fechas, incluso el “Sunday Night Baseball”, el cuatro de abril, a las 8:37 pm. con Los Angelinos en Chicago.

FOX entrará en la jugada el sábado tres, televisando Bravos en Philadelphia, a las 4:05; y a las 8:10, Dodgers en Colorado.

La televisión nacional transmitirá casi a diario el resto del calendario, incluso el juego dominical por TBS.

Por supuesto, para televisar cuatro juegos en un día, sería un estorbo uno o más extra innings. Por eso el corredor de regalo en segunda en cada entrada extra. Por eso la idea de declarar los juegos terminados al cerrarse el noveno inning, vaya como vaya la pizarra, O sea, tendremos lo que nunca habíamos tenido, juegos empatados por causa diferente a lluvia o falta de alumbrado.

El día final de la temporada, será el domingo tres de octubre, cuando todos los juegos comenzarán a las tres de la tarde, hora del Este.

Entrenamientos Mets.- Los juegos de entrenamientos de los Mets comenzarán el lunes primero de marzo frente a los Marlins, en Júpiter. El primero en su casa, el Clover Park, de Port St. Lucie, será al día siguiente, el martes dos, con los Astros de visita. En total, enfrentarán seis veces a Marlins, a Astros, a Nationals y a Cardenales.

