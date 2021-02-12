The 2021 National League Still Has No Designated Hitter – Sigue sin designado la Liga Nacional 2021

“Romanticism is over … Today, to be sent flowers to one, you have to be dead … Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Some hot ass, journalism professors without a title and without a classroom who teach through their emails. They advise me what I should not publish, but they do not tell me what I should. They believe that Major League Baseball players have a private life … What fools! … ** The Reds have released a bobblehead for Cuban Adolfo Luque, who was the first Latin American to pitch in a World Series, in 1919. Adolfo was also the first Spanish-speaking person in the Hall of Fame for the Reds. They also now have fans at their disposal, bobbleheads of William (Dummy) Hoy, Brooks Lawrence, Frank (Noodles) Hahn and Bill McPhee … ** The Red Sox have risked $ 10 million to sign right-hander Garrett Richards, 32 years, for the first time with an Eastern team, since his 10 seasons have been with the Dodgers and Angels. The waiter’s record is not bombastic, 47-41, 3.62. And only twice has he finished with more than 10 victories, 15-12 in 2015, 13-4 in 2014. But scouts say that he possesses a mysterious “spinning”, which makes his throws unbeatable. At the same time they justify his squalid numbers, because he has suffered many injuries, he’s even had Tommy John surgery…

“Political prisoners are not the same as political prisoners” … Joseph McKadew.-

** Shohei Ohtani, he has not been like Babe or Ruth as expected neither hitting nor pitching. The Angels are going to pay him for two seasons, only eight million 500 thousand dollars … ** The training goes, and that’s it, starting next Wednesday, and above the coronavirus, the crisis and annexes. The season, of 162 games for each team, will open on April 1, Thursday. Double seven-inning games, gift runner on second, in every extra inning; but they will not have designated hitters in the National … Dawn and we will see! Like who says… ** They want to be changed, according to Héctor Sánchez…: Mike Trout, the Angels haven’t been winners since 2015; Trevor Story, the Rockies will be worse without Nolan Arenado; José Ramírez does not conceive the Indians team without Francisco Lindor; Miguel Andújar, wrapped in rumors of change since 2018 …

“You can see and not look, just like hearing without listening. But that waste of senses … Dick Secades.-

Sigue sin designado la Liga Nacional 2021

“Se acabó el romanticismo… Hoy día, para que le manden flores a una, hay que estar muerta… la Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Algunos culopicosos, profesores de periodismo sin título y sin aula, me dan clases a través de sus emails. Me aconsejan lo que no debo publicar, pero no me dicen lo que sí debo. Ellos creen que los peloteros de Grandes Ligas tienen vida privada… ¡Qué inocentones!… ** Los Rojos han lanzado una bobblehead del cubano Adolfo Luque, quien, con ellos, fue el primer latinoamericano en lanzar en una Serie Mundial, la de 1919. Igualmente fue Adolfo el primero de habla hispana en el Hall de la Fama de ese equipo. También tienen ahora los fanáticos a su disposición, bobbleheads de William (Dummy) Hoy, Brooks Lawrence, Frank (Noodles) Hahn y Bill McPhee… ** Los Medias Rojas han arriesgado 10 millones de dólares al contratar al derecho, Garrett Richards, de 32 años, por primera vez con un equipo del este, ya que sus 10 temporadas han sido con Dodgers y Angelinos. El récord del mozo no es rimbombante, 47-41, 3.62. Y solo dos veces terminó con más de 10 victorias, 15-12 en 2015, 13-4 en 2014. Pero dicen los scouts que posee un misterioso “spinning”, que convierten en imbateables sus lanzamientos. Al mismo tiempo justifican sus escuálidos números, porque ha sufrido muchas lesiones, incluso está operado con la Tommy John…

“No es lo mismo los presos políticos que los políticos presos”… Joseph McKadew.-

** Shohei Ohtani, no ha sido tan Babe ni tan Ruth como se esperaba ni bateando ni lanzando. Los Angelinos le van a pagar por dos temporadas, solo ocho millones 500 mil dólares… ** Los entrenamientos van, ¡y ya!, a partir del próximo miércoles, y por encima del coronavirus, la crisis y anexas. La temporada, de 162 juegos por cada equipo, será inaugurada el primero de abril, jueves. Dobles juegos de siete innings, corredor de regalo en segunda, en cada entrada de extra innings; pero no habrá designado en la Nacional…¡Amanecerá y veremos! Como quien dice… ** Quieren los cambien, según Héctor Sánchez…: Mike Trout, los Angelinos no han sido ganadores desde 2015; Trevor Story, los Rockies serán peores sin Nolan Arenado; José Ramírez, no concibe a los Indios sin Francisco Lindor; Miguel Andújar, envuelto en rumores de cambio desde 2018…

“Se puede ver y no mirar, igual que oír sin escuchar. Pero eso despilfarro de sentidos… Dick Secades.-

