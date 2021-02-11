The Reason For The Long Games – El motivo de los juegos tan largos

“In baseball, as in all life, history is extremely important … The older people study it … the young make it” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Gracienaldo Abreu B. from Culiacán, asks …: “Why, according to what I’ve read, if before the games of nine innings and even more, lasted around two hours, now they last up to more than four hours?”

Chenal friend …: Simple. Before, they didn’t need to televise three or four minutes of TV commercials every three outs; before the players ran to at full spreed to enter and to leave the field after every three outs; Hitters from before never stepped off home plate after every pitch, only appear in televised close-ups for a loooong time to satisfy their egos.

Douglas Martínez, from Guatire, thinks…: “I read your column on February 7th, and it is really shameful about this generation of journalists, who do not investigate, do not read, do not study. More sadness is that journalist who is writing stupid things, comparing Omar Vizquel with Luis Aparicio. It is a Gang of ignorant people ”.

Friend Doug…: he is not a journalist, he has never written anything, he is a failed law student, who speaks on radio and television.

Felipe Praget, of Houston, asks …: “The offended, Mike Fiers, did he return the ring of the 2017 World Series, from the Astros?”

Friend Lipe…: I don’t know.

Luis A. Chang G. from Hermosillo, asks …: “Is it true that there was a pitcher in the Major Leagues with an ERA of 0.00, and that this is the all-time record?”

Amigo Lucho…: There are two pitchers with a 0.00 ERA, but Tim Jones, of the Pirates in 1977, only pitched 10 innings and won, 1-0; the other, John Dahengard of the Boston Braves in 1943, threw a complete game in his first appearance in the majors, plus two innings in a pair of relays, and in those 11 innings he had no run. Their effectiveness is recognized, of course, but not as a record, by the number of innings.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “Is it true that Josh Gibson had more than 900 home runs and that he played in Venezuela?”

Friend Rubo …: The reports about Gibson say that he hit “more than 800” home runs in his lifetime. In addition to the Negro Leagues, he played throughout the Caribbean and in Mexico. He went to Venezuela with the Negro Leagues team and later with the Centauros de Caracas. We called him Joshúa there.

