D. Ortiz Accused of Gender Violence

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: The Cy Young trophy is not only the most prestigious trophy for pitchers, I think it is the most prestigious in all of baseball. Well, there are three teams that have never had a winner of this award on their rosters. Do you remember who they are?

The Answer…: The Rockies, the Marlins and the Rangers.

Three with the Trophy.- Speaking of the Cy Young, the last Latin Americans who have won it…: The Dominican, Bartolo Colón, Angels, 2005; Johán Santana, from Venezuela, Twins, 2006; Félix Hernández, Venezuelan, Mariners, 2010 …

If you can’t, you can’t.- The Hall of Fame thing is not just a discussion in Spanish. About Dale Murphy (Braves), a journalist has just published in English ..: “Every institution will be better with Dale Murphy, and this opinion includes the Hall of Fame”… But in 15 years as a candidate (1999-2013) his The best vote was 23% in 2000. Murphy, catcher and first baseman, played in 18 seasons, 1976-1993, hitting 398 home runs, 1,266 RBIs, twice the home run leader and another two RBIs. He was not the best of his time …

Another drama by David Ortiz.- The mother of David Ortiz’s son, Fary Almánzar, asked the Dominican authorities for desperate protection from David, due to the threats to attack her and take away the apartment that he gave the boy. My dear friend and fellow journalist Carlos Nina Gómez sent me this information, published in “Diario Libre” …:

“Restraining order is issued against David Ortiz in favor of his ex-partner, Fary Almánzar.

“The Unit for Prevention Against Gender Violence, National District, issued an order of protection in favor of Fary Almánzar Fernández, so that her ex-partner, David Ortiz, refrains from harassing, intimidating or threatening her.

“If Ortiz does not comply with that provision, he will be brought before a judge.”

“Ortiz was banned from the residence of Fary Almánzar Fernández, mother of the eldest son of the former Boston Red Sox player. And they ordered him not to bother, intimidate, or threaten by any means, Mrs. Fary Almánzar Fernández.

“The complaint against Ortiz was presented to the Gender Violence Unit, Avenida Rómulo Betancourt, in the National District, on May 21, 2020, for violation of Law 24 97 on Intrafamily Violence.”

This is how things are …

-o-o-o-

————————————————-Español—————————-

Acusan a D.Ortiz por violencia de género

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) –

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: El trofeo Cy Young no solo es el de más prestigio para los pitchers, creo que es el de mayor prestigio de todo el ambiente. Pues, hay tres equipos que nunca han tenido en sus rósters un ganador de este premio. ¿Recuerdas cuáles son?

La Respuesta…: Los Rockies, los Marlins y los Rangers.

Tres con el Trofeo.- Hablando del Cy Young, los últimos latinoamericanos que lo han ganado…: El dominicano, Bartolo Colón, Angelinos, 2005; Johán Santana, de Venezuela, Twins, 2006; Félix Hernández, venezolano, Marineros, 2010…

Si no se puede, no se puede.- Lo del Hall de la Fama no es solo discusión en castellano. Acerca de Dale Murphy (Bravos), un periodista acaba de publicar en inglés..: “Toda institución será mejor con Dale Murphy, y ésta opinión incluye al Hall de la Fama”… Pero en 15 años de candidato (1999-2013) su mejor votación fue del 23% en 2000. Murphy, catcher y primera base, jugó en 18 temporadas, 1976-1993, disparó 398 jonrones, mil 266 impulsadas, dos veces líder jonronero y otras dos impulsador. No fue el mejor de su época…

Otro drama de David Ortiz.- La madre del hijo de David Ortiz, Fary Almánzar, pidió a las autoridades de Dominicana, desesperada protección frente a David, debido a las amenazas de agredirla y quitarle el apartamento que él le regaló al muchacho. Mi querido amigo y compañero periodista Carlos Nina Gómez me hizo llegar esta información, publicada en “Diario Libre”…:

“Dictan orden de alejamiento contra David Ortiz a favor de su expareja, Fary Almánzar.

“La Unidad de Prevención Contra la Violencia de Género, Distrito Nacional, emitió orden de protección a favor de Fary Almánzar Fernández, para que su expareja, David Ortiz, se abstenga de molestarla, intimidarla o amenazarla.

“Si Ortiz no cumple con esa disposición será llevado ante un juez.

“A Ortiz se le prohibió acceder a la residencia de Fary Almánzar Fernández, madre del hijo mayor del ex pelotero de los Medias Rojas de Boston. Y le ordenaron no molestar, intimidar, o amenazar por cualquier medio, a la señora Fary Almánzar Fernández.

“La denuncia contra Ortiz fue presentada ante la Unidad de Violencia de Género, Avenida Rómulo Betancourt, en el Distrito Nacional, el 21 de mayo, 2020, por violación a la Ley 24 97 de Violencia Intrafamiliar”.

Así están las cosas…

-o-o-o-

