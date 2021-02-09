Connect with us

FIRST WORKOUT DATES AND PHOTO DAYS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SPRING TRAINING PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD

Media Access Under Health & Safety Protocols Begins with First Full Squad Workout; Photo Days Closed to Media; MLB to Provide Pool Photos for Editorial Use

Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2021 Spring Training presented by Camping World.  First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and the Cactus League affiliation.  In addition, below the first workout dates is the schedule of 2021 Spring Training Photo Days for each of the 30 Clubs.

Due to health and safety protocols, Spring Training facilities will not be open to members of the media until the day of each Club’s first full squad workout.  Additionally, 2021 Spring Training Photo Days will be closed to media.  MLB will capture headshots and additional posed photos of players in uniform that it will make available to media as pool photos for editorial use.  For questions or to request photos, please contact mlbphotos@mlb.com.

First workout dates, as well as Photo Days, are subject to change as necessary based on health and safety protocols.

2021 SPRING TRAINING

FIRST WORKOUT DATES

 

AL
Club		 Pitchers & Catchers Full Squad   NL
Club		 Pitchers & Catchers Full Squad
First Workout First Workout   First Workout First Workout
BAL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   ARI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
BOS Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   ATL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
CWS Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   CHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
CLE Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   CIN Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd
DET Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   COL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
HOU Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   LAD Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
KC Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   MIA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
LAA Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   MIL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
MIN Fri., Feb. 19th Tues., Feb. 23rd   NYM Fri., Feb. 19th Mon., Feb. 22nd
NYY Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   PHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
OAK Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   PIT Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
SEA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   STL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
TB Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   SD Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
TEX Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   SF Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
TOR Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   WSH Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd

Cactus League Club Pitchers & Catchers

First Workout

 Full Squad

First Workout

   Grapefruit League Club Pitchers & Catchers

First Workout

 Full Squad

First Workout
 
ARI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   ATL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
CHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   BAL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
CWS Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   BOS Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd
CIN Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   DET Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
CLE Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd   HOU Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd
COL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   MIA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
KC Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   MIN Fri., Feb. 19th Tues., Feb. 23rd
LAD Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   NYM Fri., Feb. 19th Mon., Feb. 22nd
LAA Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   NYY Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
MIL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   PHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
OAK Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   PIT Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
SD Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   STL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd
SF Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   TB Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
SEA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd   TOR Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd
TEX Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd   WSH Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd
