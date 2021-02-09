FIRST WORKOUT DATES AND PHOTO DAYS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SPRING TRAINING PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD

Media Access Under Health & Safety Protocols Begins with First Full Squad Workout; Photo Days Closed to Media; MLB to Provide Pool Photos for Editorial Use
Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2021 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and the Cactus League affiliation. In addition, below the first workout dates is the schedule of 2021 Spring Training Photo Days for each of the 30 Clubs.
Due to health and safety protocols, Spring Training facilities will not be open to members of the media until the day of each Club’s first full squad workout. Additionally, 2021 Spring Training Photo Days will be closed to media. MLB will capture headshots and additional posed photos of players in uniform that it will make available to media as pool photos for editorial use. For questions or to request photos, please contact mlbphotos@mlb.com.
First workout dates, as well as Photo Days, are subject to change as necessary based on health and safety protocols.
2021 SPRING TRAINING
FIRST WORKOUT DATES
|AL
Club
|Pitchers & Catchers
|Full Squad
|NL
Club
|Pitchers & Catchers
|Full Squad
|First Workout
|First Workout
|First Workout
|First Workout
|BAL
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|ARI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|BOS
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|ATL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|CWS
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CHI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CLE
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CIN
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|DET
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|COL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|HOU
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|LAD
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|KC
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|MIA
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|LAA
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|MIL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|MIN
|Fri., Feb. 19th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|NYM
|Fri., Feb. 19th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|NYY
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|PHI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|OAK
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|PIT
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|SEA
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|STL
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|TB
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|SD
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|TEX
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|SF
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|TOR
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|WSH
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|Cactus League Club
|Pitchers & Catchers
First Workout
|Full Squad
First Workout
|Grapefruit League Club
|Pitchers & Catchers
First Workout
|Full Squad
First Workout
|ARI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|ATL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|CHI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|BAL
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CWS
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|BOS
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CIN
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|DET
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|CLE
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|HOU
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|COL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|MIA
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|KC
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|MIN
|Fri., Feb. 19th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|LAD
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|NYM
|Fri., Feb. 19th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|LAA
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|NYY
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|MIL
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|PHI
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|OAK
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|PIT
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|SD
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|STL
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|SF
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|TB
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|SEA
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
|TOR
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|TEX
|Wed., Feb. 17th
|Mon., Feb. 22nd
|WSH
|Thurs., Feb. 18th
|Tues., Feb. 23rd
Recent Articles
- Four Latinos Figure To Fight For First NL Triple Crown Since 1937 February 9, 2021
- FIRST WORKOUT DATES AND PHOTO DAYS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SPRING TRAINING PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD February 9, 2021
- Academies charge 50% of the bonuses – Academias cobran el 50% de los bonos February 8, 2021
- The Letters from Beyond F.D. Roosevelt to Pte. Joe Biden ) Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De F.D. Roosevelt al Pte. Joe Biden February 8, 2021
- Dominican Republic 2021 Caribbean Series Champs February 7, 2021
- This Is A Joke That Deserves HOF – Ésto es un relajo que merece HOF February 7, 2021
- Ugas Is The Champion: Not By Choice February 6, 2021
- Other elections without elected, in 2022 – Otras elecciones sin elegidos, en 2022 February 6, 2021
- Olympics 2021, dollars vs. health – Olimpiadas 2021, los dólares v/s la salud February 5, 2021
- World champions dismantled – Desmantelados los campeones Mundiales February 4, 2021