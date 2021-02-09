FIRST WORKOUT DATES AND PHOTO DAYS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SPRING TRAINING PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD

Media Access Under Health & Safety Protocols Begins with First Full Squad Workout; Photo Days Closed to Media; MLB to Provide Pool Photos for Editorial Use

Following are the first workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League Clubs for 2021 Spring Training presented by Camping World. First is a listing for American League and National League Clubs, followed by a listing by Grapefruit League and the Cactus League affiliation. In addition, below the first workout dates is the schedule of 2021 Spring Training Photo Days for each of the 30 Clubs.

Due to health and safety protocols, Spring Training facilities will not be open to members of the media until the day of each Club’s first full squad workout. Additionally, 2021 Spring Training Photo Days will be closed to media. MLB will capture headshots and additional posed photos of players in uniform that it will make available to media as pool photos for editorial use. For questions or to request photos, please contact mlbphotos@mlb.com.

First workout dates, as well as Photo Days, are subject to change as necessary based on health and safety protocols.

2021 SPRING TRAINING

FIRST WORKOUT DATES

AL

Club Pitchers & Catchers Full Squad NL

Club Pitchers & Catchers Full Squad First Workout First Workout First Workout First Workout BAL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd ARI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd BOS Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd ATL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd CWS Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd CHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd CLE Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd CIN Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd DET Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd COL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd HOU Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd LAD Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd KC Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd MIA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd LAA Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd MIL Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd MIN Fri., Feb. 19th Tues., Feb. 23rd NYM Fri., Feb. 19th Mon., Feb. 22nd NYY Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd PHI Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd OAK Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd PIT Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd SEA Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd STL Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd TB Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd SD Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd TEX Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd SF Wed., Feb. 17th Mon., Feb. 22nd TOR Thurs., Feb. 18th Mon., Feb. 22nd WSH Thurs., Feb. 18th Tues., Feb. 23rd